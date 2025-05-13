403
Ministerial-Level Preparatory Meeting Begins In Preparation For 34Th Arab Summit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 13 (KUNA) -- The Preparatory Meeting of Economic and Social Council for Arab Summit at Ministerial Level kicked off on Tuesday with the participation of Kuwait's representative Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, Talal Al-Nemash.
The preparatory ministerial meeting is chaired by Iraq's Minister of Trade Atheer Al-Ghurairi and will discuss the findings of yesterday's meeting of senior officials of the Economic and Social Council, which will then draft resolutions to be presented at the fifth Development Summit on May 17.
In addition it will also include initiatives and strategies prepared by relevant committees, working groups, experts, ministerial councils, and specialized organizations in supporting Arab economic integration, completing the free trade zone, electricity interconnection projects, achieving food and water security, and the Arab Artificial Intelligence Initiative. (end)
