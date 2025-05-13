Intellect Expands Leadership With Appointment Of Dave Thomas As Head For Credit Unions And Small & Mid-Market FI Segment

Dave Thomas, EVP & Head, Credit Unions, Small & Mid-market FI segment, Intellect Design Arena Inc

- Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Consumer Banking

TORONTO, CANADA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a global leader in first-principle-based enterprise-grade financial technology, has strengthened its global sales leadership by appointing Dave Thomas as Head for Credit Unions, Small & Mid-market Financial Institutions. In his new role, Dave will also oversee Forge operations, ensuring a smooth and seamless experience for our clients during this critical period. He will also lead Intellect's expansion in the Canadian market for eMACH Digital Engagement Platform amongst Credit Unions and Banks.

Dave is a seasoned technology leader known for enabling organisations to transform their technology landscapes. Before joining Intellect, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Central One. His extensive career also includes over 25 years at Accenture, where he held several senior roles. His appointment at Intellect comes alongside 140+ talented professionals who joined Intellect after the successful transfer of Forge and Member Direct from Central One to Intellect in March 2025.

Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Consumer Banking, said,“Dave brings a wealth of experience and a strategic vision that will be invaluable as we usher in a new era for Credit Unions in Canada and Banks. His track record of modernising and optimising technology infrastructures makes him the perfect leader for this transition. Dave's appointment underscores Intellect's commitment to providing a superior experience to Credit Unions & Banks in Canada. We are excited to welcome Dave to our team and look forward to his contributions.”

Dave Thomas, EVP & Head, Credit Unions, Small & Mid-market FI segment, Intellect Design Arena Inc said,“I am excited to take on this new challenge with Intellect. The eMACH platform, which is the foundation of all Intellect offerings, is precisely the type of technology that can help Credit Unions and Banks to provide a world-class experience in Canada. Guiding Credit Unions in the adoption of these innovative technologies aligns perfectly with my passion for creating meaningful member experiences. I look forward to collaborating closely with the talented team at Intellect to ensure a successful transition.”

About Intellect Design Arena Limited Intellect Design Arena Ltd is an enterprise-grade financial technology leader, providing composable and intelligent solutions for futuristic global financial institutions across 57 countries. Intellect's revolutionary First Principles Thinking-based Enterprise Connected Intelligence Platform, eMACH, is the most comprehensive, composable, and intelligent open finance platform in the world. With an impressive array of 386 microservices, 650 events, and over 2015 APIs, eMACH enables financial institutions to design and deploy future-ready technology solutions that provide a significant global competitive edge.

With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect offers a full spectrum of banking and insurance technology products through four lines of business: Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), IntellectAI and Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC). Intellect is a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world's first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 325+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information about Intellect, visit

For Media related info, please contact:

Nachu Nagappan

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Mob: +91 89396 19676

Email: ...

Nachu Nagappan

Intellect Design Arena Limited

+91 89396 19676

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.