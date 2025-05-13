Nabeel Qureshi Hints At Film On Operation Bunyān Al-Marsūs Debate Heats Up Over Who Should Play Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Renowned Pakistani director Nabeel Qureshi has hinted at his interest in making a film based on Operation Bunyān al-Marsoos , the recent defensive campaign by the Pakistan Air Force, and the central role played by Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed.

Following this revelation, social media has been flooded with suggestions on who should portray the Air Vice Marshal on screen. Among the top contenders is Fawad Khan, with many users noting his resemblance to the officer. When one user proposed Fawad Khan for the role, Qureshi responded with clear interest.

However, not everyone agreed. Another user objected, saying Fawad had previously shown interest in working in Indian films and had even acted in some. They argued the role should go to an actor who has never collaborated with India. Qureshi responded with a simple thumbs-up emoji, choosing not to comment further.

Also Read: Thunderstorms on the Horizon: KP Braces for Rain and Temperature Swings

Meanwhile, videos of Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb's bold briefings and commanding presence have gone viral on social media. In the footage, he is seen responding to India's aggression with clarity and determination.

It is worth noting that during the night between May 6 and 7, in retaliation for an Indian airstrike, Pakistan downed five enemy fighter jets - including three Rafale aircraft - in a swift and decisive defensive operation that forced India to retreat within hours, marking a significant strategic victory for Pakistan.