Tensions Escalate Between India, Pakistan, 51 Dead in Latest Clashes
(MENAFN) At least 51 individuals, including 40 civilians and 11 military personnel, have been killed in the recent escalation between India and Pakistan, with 199 others injured, according to Pakistan's military on Tuesday.
The civilian casualties included seven women and 15 children, with 121 others wounded. Among the 11 military casualties, seven were soldiers, and four were members of the Pakistan Air Force, while 78 others were injured, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media arm of Pakistan's military, reported.
"The nation remains resolute in the face of aggression. Let there be no ambiguity: any attempt to challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty or territorial integrity, ever again, shall be met with a swift, full-spectrum, and decisive response," the statement declared.
Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors flared after India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 6-7, targeting what New Delhi described as "nine terror locations" in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
India claimed the operation was successful, noting that five of its military personnel were killed during the mission.
Heavy exchanges of fire occurred along the Line of Control (LOC), the disputed border dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, resulting in significant casualties on both sides.
On Saturday, Pakistan launched its counteroffensive under the “banner of Marka-e-Haq,” firing Al-Fatah missiles as part of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, or "Iron Wall," targeting 26 Indian military positions and air force bases in Jammu and Kashmir, and in mainland India.
