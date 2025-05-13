Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DIBF Workshop Gives Insights Into Effective Media Narrative


2025-05-13 04:37:18
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A Doha International Book Fair (DIBF) workshop yesterday argued that an effective media narrative creates a deeper audience interaction. Sheikha Al Mannai, the workshop presenter, said that journalistic storytelling should go beyond conveying the news to engaging the readers' emotions.

