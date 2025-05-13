Ten Companies Announced To Showcase Innovation At Consensus 2025 In Toronto

Consensus 2025 Toronto

From crypto titans to AI innovators, these standout booths are defining the future of blockchain at Toronto's flagship event.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From crypto titans to AI innovators, these standout booths are defining the future of blockchain at Toronto's flagship event.As the global blockchain and Web3 community descends upon Toronto for Consensus 2025 from May 14–16, attendees will be spoiled for choice with hundreds of companies showcasing the next wave of innovation. With over 15,000 participants and major players like Coinbase, BlackRock, PayPal, and even representatives from The White House in attendance, the event promises to be a hub for dealmaking, discovery, and deep tech dialogue.Whether you're an investor scouting the next unicorn, a founder seeking strategic partners, or a developer tracking tech trends, knowing which booths to prioritize can make all the difference. We've narrowed down 10 companies whose presence and products are generating real buzz - and whom you'll want to meet.1. PowerledgerFounded in 2016, Powerledger is redefining how energy is produced, distributed, and traded in an increasingly decentralized world. Leveraging blockchain technology, Powerledger's software enables utilities, corporations, and communities to track, trace, and trade every kilowatt of renewable energy-bringing transparency, efficiency, and stability to global energy markets. By enabling agile, responsive energy trading, Powerledger addresses the inherent intermittency of solar and wind power, supporting a more reliable and distributed energy grid. Originally launched in Perth and known as Australia's first and most successful ICO, the company is now headquartered in Zug and ranked among the top 50 companies in Switzerland's Crypto Valley. Learn more at:2. CoinchangeCoinchange is a Toronto-based fintech company delivering risk-managed, market-neutral yield solutions through its flagship Earn API and white-label products. Designed for fintechs, exchanges, and financial platforms, Coinchange abstracts complex DeFi and CeFi strategies into daily-yield offerings with up to 8% returns on BTC and ETH, and 7.6% on stablecoins-without lockups or reliance on price speculation. With a multi-strategy, institutional-grade infrastructure and API-first design, Coinchange enables businesses to offer stable, passive income from digital assets with real-time risk monitoring and full liquidity. Website:3. HederaHedera is a high-performance, secure, and energy-efficient public distributed ledger network governed by a council of the world's leading institutions. Designed for enterprise-grade use, the network enables seamless tokenization of real-world and digital assets, supporting applications from regulated security tokens to NFTs. With a permissioned architecture and open-source tools, Hedera provides the infrastructure needed to unlock illiquid assets and accelerate the evolution of financial markets. Visit Hedera at booth #2609-located just to the right of the Spotlight Stage and above Bullish Park. More at4. LatitudeBuilt for speed, control, and global reach, Latitude delivers high-performance bare metal infrastructure across 19+ locations on five continents. Its platform is optimized for modern workloads-from Web3 infrastructure and data-heavy applications to latency-sensitive services. Each server includes 20TB of egress, flexible IP configurations, and automation-friendly APIs, giving engineering teams full control at a global scale. At Consensus 2025, Latitude will be showcasing how its infrastructure powers everything from validator nodes and RPC endpoints to high-throughput backend systems. Find them at booth #2008, directly in front of Hedera. Website:5. ElwoodElwood is a leading fintech company providing end-to-end digital asset trading, portfolio, and risk management software tailored for institutional investors. Its platform connects clients to global crypto exchanges, liquidity providers, custodians, and fund administrators, offering advanced tools for execution, analytics, and risk oversight. Developed by a team with deep roots in both traditional finance and digital assets, Elwood equips institutions with the infrastructure needed to engage the crypto market securely and efficiently. Attendees can find Elwood at booth #2207, located by the Spotlight Stage. Website:6. ChainUpChainUp is a global blockchain solutions provider delivering white-label technology for digital asset exchanges, wallets, NFT platforms, and custody systems. With over 1,000 clients in more than 30 countries, ChainUp offers secure, scalable, and compliant infrastructure to support rapid deployment and growth in the Web3 space. The company's end-to-end solutions power everything from real-world asset tokenization and liquidity services to full-featured brokerage platforms. Visit ChainUp at booth #2907 to explore how its technology enables the next generation of crypto ecosystems. Website:7. TransactixTransactix is redefining how individuals and businesses exchange value-whether in fiat, crypto, loyalty points, or credits-through a fast, secure, and cost-effective platform. With transaction costs often lower than a text message, the company's new Open Value NetworkTM and Stablecoin-as-a-Service are setting new standards for speed, affordability, and compliance. Backed by infrastructure that has already processed over $100 billion (USD), Transactix is positioned to drive the next wave of financial innovation. CEO Ali Abou Daya will speak on the Summit Stage on May 14 at 11:30 a.m., presenting“Moving Value Cheaper Than Text.” The team will also host a media and analyst scrum at 3:30 p.m. that day and will be available for meetings throughout the event. Website:8. SomniaSomnia is an ultra-fast, cost-efficient EVM Layer-1 blockchain built to support large-scale, real-time applications across gaming, social, metaverse, finance, and beyond. With the ability to process over 1 million transactions per second and achieve sub-second finality at sub-cent fees, Somnia introduces multi-stream consensus and sequential execution to dramatically boost throughput and reduce latency. Its custom IceDB database delivers read/write speeds of 15–100 nanoseconds, pushing transaction costs below one cent. By combining cutting-edge performance with full on-chain scalability, Somnia is redefining what's possible for EVM-based platforms serving millions of users. Website:9. MetaBase58Based in the Cayman Islands, MetaBase58 is a corporate services leader specializing in investment funds and crypto ventures. From entity formation and AML compliance to strategic directorships, MetaBase58 offers tailored solutions that help Web3 and finance businesses navigate complexity and scale with confidence. With deep local expertise and a global mindset, the firm partners with fund administrators, legal teams, and tech leaders to ensure efficient, compliant operations in a fast-evolving regulatory environment. Visit MetaBase58 at booth #2923 from May 14–16 or connect at to discover how they're bridging the gap between Web3 innovation and traditional finance.10. VerusVerus represents a comprehensive blockchain platform built on principles of fairness and true decentralization. Launched with no ICO, premine, or developer fees, Verus delivers Public Blockchains as a Service (PBaaS), enabling anyone to create interoperable blockchains, currencies, and Web3 applications-without writing code. Its protocol-level DeFi capabilities directly address issues like MEV, while the VerusID system introduces self-sovereign digital identity with built-in privacy protections. Verus operates on a unique 50/50 proof-of-work and proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, offering provable resistance to 51% attacks while maintaining decentralization at scale. Lead developer and Microsoft Technical Fellow Mike Toutonghi will present“Own or be Owned: How Verus Secures Ownership in a Digital World” at Consensus 2025's Protocol Village on Wednesday, May 14 at 11:25 a.m. EDT (4:25 p.m. WEST) on the MTCC: Builders Stage. Learn how Verus is redefining secure digital ownership and Web3 development atConsensus 2025 is more than a conference - it's the beating heart of the global blockchain ecosystem. These ten companies exemplify the innovation, disruption, and community spirit that drive this industry forward. Whether you're exploring the latest in DeFi infrastructure, tokenization strategies, AI integration, or enterprise adoption, make sure these booths are on your list.About ConsensusOrganized by CoinDesk , Consensus is the longest-running and most influential gathering in the crypto, blockchain, and Web3 space. Now in its 11th year, the event continues to serve as a critical meeting point for visionaries shaping the digital economy.

