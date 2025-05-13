Indian Junior Women’S Hockey Team Set To Play Four Nations Tournament In Argentina

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) The Indian junior women's hockey team is all set to embark on an exciting tour of Argentina for a friendly Four Nations Tournament, scheduled from May 25 to June 2 (as per IST).

The team will travel to Rosario, Argentina, where they will play six friendly matches against Argentina, Uruguay and Chile. The tournament will begin on May 25, with India playing back-to-back matches against Chile and Uruguay on May 25 and 26, respectively. After a rest day, they will face hosts Argentina on May 28.

The team will then follow the same sequence in the return leg, taking on Chile on May 30, Uruguay on June 1, and Argentina on June 2. This tour is a crucial part of the team's preparations for the FIH Hockey Junior Women's World Cup, scheduled to take place in Santiago, Chile, in December 2025.

Speaking about the importance of the friendly matches, Indian junior women's hockey team coach Tushar Khandker said, "We are preparing for the Junior World Cup later this year, and since the tour to Rosario is a Four Nations tournament, we are looking to identify the best of the best from this squad with the World Cup in mind. Our aim is to gain as much experience as possible and assess where we stand based on past performances to understand how much we have improved."

When asked about the opposition teams, Khandker added, "Whenever you play an international match - be it a tour, bilateral series, test match, or tournament - you are representing India. So, the objective is always to give your best and perform to your full potential, regardless of the opponent. Our main focus in this tournament will be to execute our strategies effectively and give the girls as many match opportunities as possible, so they can gain the experience and confidence needed ahead of the Junior World Cup."

The Indian Junior Women's Team is scheduled to depart for Rosario, Argentina on May 21 to acclimatise and prepare ahead of the tournament.