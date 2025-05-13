403
India commands BrahMos missile manufacturing unit amid ceasefire
(MENAFN) India has officially opened a new BrahMos supersonic cruise missile production facility in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, according to the country’s Defense Ministry. The plant, located in Lucknow, was inaugurated by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and will manufacture one of the world’s fastest cruise missiles, capable of speeds up to Mach 2.8 and ranges between 290–400 kilometers.
The BrahMos missile is the product of a joint venture between India and Russia, established in 2005, and named after the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers. The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) holds a 50.5% stake, while Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia owns the remaining 49.5%.
Alongside the new production plant, India also launched the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility, which will play a key role in assembling and testing missiles. Additionally, the foundation was laid for a Defense Testing Infrastructure System (DTIS) to certify defense equipment produced at the site.
Constructed at a cost of approximately $35 million, the Lucknow facility was completed in 3.5 years. The opening follows the March approval by India’s Defense Acquisition Council to procure 250 BrahMos missiles, according to media reports.
BrahMos has become a core part of India’s long-range, precision strike capability, suitable for deployment on land, sea, and underwater platforms. While its original range was 290 km, continuous improvements have expanded its reach and effectiveness.
This development comes shortly after India and Russia signed a new defense cooperation pact in February, aimed at streamlining logistics and supporting joint military operations.
Currently, 60% of India’s military hardware is Russian-made, though India is increasingly focused on domestic defense production under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, with growing support from private industry.
