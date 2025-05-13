403
Officials state India reopening many airports for civilian traffic
(MENAFN) India’s aviation authority has announced the reopening of 32 airports across the northern and northwestern regions of the country. These airports, including major hubs like Srinagar, Chandigarh, and Amritsar, had been temporarily closed due to airspace restrictions following rising tensions with Pakistan.
The closures began on May 9, shortly after the launch of Operation Sindoor, in which India conducted airstrikes on alleged terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Initially, 24 airports were shut, with the number increasing to 32 by the next day.
According to Indian officials, the reopening comes as both New Delhi and Islamabad continue to honor the ceasefire agreed upon on May 10. The Indian Army confirmed that no military hostilities occurred on Monday, paving the way for the resumption of civilian air traffic.
