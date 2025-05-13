Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Officials state India reopening many airports for civilian traffic

Officials state India reopening many airports for civilian traffic


2025-05-13 04:26:41
(MENAFN) India’s aviation authority has announced the reopening of 32 airports across the northern and northwestern regions of the country. These airports, including major hubs like Srinagar, Chandigarh, and Amritsar, had been temporarily closed due to airspace restrictions following rising tensions with Pakistan.

The closures began on May 9, shortly after the launch of Operation Sindoor, in which India conducted airstrikes on alleged terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Initially, 24 airports were shut, with the number increasing to 32 by the next day.

According to Indian officials, the reopening comes as both New Delhi and Islamabad continue to honor the ceasefire agreed upon on May 10. The Indian Army confirmed that no military hostilities occurred on Monday, paving the way for the resumption of civilian air traffic.

MENAFN13052025000045015687ID1109541300

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search