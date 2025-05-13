Aldar And Hilton Unveil Waldorf Astoria Residences On Yas Island

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi's Yas Island is set to welcome its first Waldorf Astoria Residences, marking a significant collaboration between Aldar Properties and Hilton. This development introduces the luxury brand's residential concept to the capital, aligning with Aldar's broader strategy to enhance its hospitality portfolio.

The Waldorf Astoria Residences will be situated along the Yas Links Golf Course, offering residents panoramic views of the fairways and the Arabian Gulf. The project encompasses a selection of premium furnished apartments and penthouses, complemented by top-tier amenities and services synonymous with the Waldorf Astoria brand. This initiative is part of Aldar's AED 1.5 billion investment aimed at transforming its hospitality assets to cater to the growing demand for luxury accommodations in Abu Dhabi.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, and Daniel Wakeling, Vice President Development Luxury & Residences, EMEA, at Hilton, formalised the partnership in the presence of Talal Al Dhiyebi, Aldar's Group Chief Executive Officer. The collaboration underscores Aldar's commitment to introducing iconic global hospitality brands to the region, enhancing Abu Dhabi's appeal as a premier tourism and leisure destination.

The Waldorf Astoria Residences on Yas Island are part of a larger transformation plan that includes rebranding the Eastern Mangroves hotel into a Waldorf Astoria luxury resort. This resort will feature 167 guest rooms and suites, many with views of the adjacent Mangrove National Park, and will offer amenities such as a brasserie, rooftop specialty restaurant, and the brand's signature Peacock Alley lounge. Guests will also benefit from a Personal Concierge service, ensuring a tailored and seamless experience.

In addition to the developments on Yas Island, Aldar is undertaking significant upgrades across its hospitality portfolio. The Yas Plaza Hotels complex will be reimagined under the IHG brand, transforming the six-hotel complex into the largest Vignette Collection resort globally. This rebranding includes the addition of beachfront suites and access to a private beach, enhancing the resort's appeal to both international and local guests.

Further afield, Aldar is repositioning its desert resort in the Al Dhafra region, formerly known as Tilal Liwa, into a luxury desert escape under the Vignette Collection brand. Enhancements will include new luxury suites, curated desert experiences, and upgraded facilities such as a kids club and spa. Nurai Island is also undergoing a major refurbishment and expansion to elevate its status as Abu Dhabi's ultra-luxury island destination.

These strategic developments align with Abu Dhabi's broader vision to boost tourism, with the Department of Culture and Tourism aiming to attract 39.3 million visitors by 2030. The emirate has already seen a 27% increase in hotel guests in 2023 compared to the previous year, with international guest arrivals rising by 54%. The opening of the new terminal at Zayed International Airport, capable of accommodating 45 million passengers annually, further supports this growth trajectory.

Carlos Khneisser, Vice President of Development, Middle East & Africa at Hilton, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating,“We are delighted to have signed Abu Dhabi's first Waldorf Astoria, which will enjoy an unrivalled location overlooking the Mangrove National Park. With its anticipatory service and timeless elegance, it is set to be a destination of choice for those seeking modern luxury in the capital.”

