Trump Arrives In Saudi Arabia For Gulf Tour
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: US President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia Tuesday, kicking off a multi-day tour of the Gulf that will also take him to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on the first major trip abroad of his second term.
Air Force One touched down in the Saudi capital Riyadh, according to a live broadcast, after being escorted by Saudi F-15 fighter jets during the final approach.
