Naseem Healthcare Introduces 'The Healing Shield Nurses Excellence Awards' To Honor Nursing Heroes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a landmark initiative to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of the nursing community, Naseem Healthcare unveiled the first-ever edition of“The Healing Shield – Nurses Excellence Awards”on International Nurses Day. The awards pay tribute to the heroes of healthcare whose commitment to compassionate care continues to define the very heart of Naseem Healthcare's vision.

The Healing Shield featured multiple award categories such as Compassionate Caregiver, Clinical Excellence, Rising Star, and The Carecrafters Honor, recognizing individuals who have consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to healing with heart.

Held under the patronage of Naseem's leadership and healthcare dignitaries, the event marks a significant milestone in the organization's journey toward fostering a culture of excellence, empathy, and guest-centred service. The award recognizes nurses who have considered care beyond duty and delivers exemplary care, embodying the spirit of resilience, dedication, and humanity in every guest interaction.

The awardees were selected through an internal review process that assessed clinical excellence, patient feedback, innovation in care practices, and consistent embodiment of Naseem's core values. This inaugural edition lays the foundation for what Naseem Healthcare envisions as an annual tradition, reinforcing its ongoing venture in the personal and professional development of its nursing staff.

“At Naseem, we have seen Nurses show up day after day with strength, grace, and compassionthat is nothing short of heroic single nurse in our organization is a winner. Every one of them makes Naseem Healthcare what it is going forward, we'll continue building a culture that values and supportsthem, and helps the community grow personally and professionally,” spoke Mohammed Miandad VP, MD Naseem Healthcare and CMD 33 Holdings.

With The Healing Shield, Naseem Healthcare not only celebrates the nurses of today but also inspires the generations of caregivers to come-reminding the world that behind every successful recovery is a nurse whose excellence is worth honouring.