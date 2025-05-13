New Study Reveals Changing Attitudes To Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) Among Sudanese Communities In Egypt

Since Sudan's devastating war erupted in April 2023, over a million people have fled to neighbouring Egypt seeking refuge. Both countries have laws banning female genital mutilation (FGM), but despite this, Sudan and Egypt have some of the highest rates of FGM globally. A timely new study, Female Genital Mutilation Amongst Sudanese Migrants in Greater Cairo: Perceptions and Trends, by Equality Now ( ) and Tadwein for Gender Studies, provides valuable insights into how migration and exposure to new cultural environments and social networks are influencing FGM practices amongst Sudanese families in Egypt.

In-depth interviews revealed positive attitudes toward abandoning FGM. Younger, educated individuals and women with personal experiences of FGM harm voiced some of the strongest opposition to continuing the practice, while men often cited FGM's negative impact on marital intimacy as a key reason for discontinuation.

However, FGM is viewed by some as a means of maintaining cultural identity and status, and as essential for social acceptance. Many interviewees thought families who embraced FGM in Sudan would likely continue it in Egypt.

Dr. Dima Dabbous from Equality Now explains:“Our study reveals complex and diverse ways Sudanese migrants in Egypt are upholding, modifying, or rejecting deep-rooted cultural practices like FGM. Migration brings both challenges and opportunities for abandonment, and understanding how communities perceive and respond to their new situation is crucial for designing and implementing effective, culturally sensitive, and context-specific interventions.”

FGM in Sudan and Egypt

FGM is internationally recognized as a serious human rights violation involving the partial or complete removal of, or injury to, external female genitalia for non-medical reasons. Found in at least 94 countries (apo-opa/44vsny1 ) and impacting over 230 million women and girls (apo-opa/44vsny1 )-including 144 million in Africa-it has no health benefits and it is deeply rooted in gender discrimination and attempts to control the bodies and sexuality of women and girls.

Data from Sudan's 2014 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, which is the most recent national-level survey available, showed that 86.6% of women aged 15 to 49 had undergone FGM (apo-opa/3YFNCJL ), dropping to 66.3% for girls from birth to 14. FGM is regarded as a means of upholding family honour and enforcing ideals around purity, modesty, and control over female sexuality.

Conducted as a rite of passage into womanhood and a prerequisite for marriage, many families fear that uncut daughters may struggle to find husbands, and pressure is intensified by the stigma surrounding unmarried women and the perceived shame reflected on relatives. Religious misconceptions also play a significant role, with many mistakenly believing that certain types of FGM are a requirement of Islam.

In Egypt, approximately 86% of women aged 15 to 49 have undergone FGM (apo-opa/43igE3L ), according to the 2022 Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) Report.

Both Egyptian and Sudanese women often feel pressured to conform to traditional practices upheld by families and communities, and without support from husbands or social networks, it can be extremely difficult to resist. Women with higher levels of education and wealth are more likely to reject FGM and refrain from cutting their daughters.

A trend toward medicalization has been occurring in Sudan. The shift is even more pronounced in Egypt, where an estimated 74% of FGM procedures are conducted by health practitioners - one of the highest rates globally. Medicalization is wrongly perceived as a safe alternative, but it doesn't eliminate the physical and psychological risks. FGM remains a fundamental breach of human rights, and the involvement of medical professionals does not make the practice safe, ethical, or legal.

Egypt has stringent laws to combat FGM, including lengthy prison sentences for parents and those performing FGM, with higher penalties for medical professionals. Escorting a victim to be cut is also subject to criminal sanctions. However, the law is rarely implemented as many still support FGM, and do not want family members prosecuted, meaning cases are not often reported to authorities.

Continuation or abandonment of FGM

Awareness about laws prohibiting FGM in Sudan and Egypt varied significantly among those interviewed for the study. The assumption that Egypt has strict anti-FGM penalties has fostered a cautious approach, with some fearing legal repercussions, including deportation. Although older generations were generally more informed, they were unable to specify legal penalties.

In Sudan, older women are often the primary decision-makers regarding FGM and tend to be supportive of continuing the practice. However, with some older family members remaining in Sudan, this has helped reduce family pressure on Sudanese girls in Egypt to be cut.

Most of the study participants described how Egyptians commonly hold negative perceptions about Sudanese migrants and this can make relationships fragile. As a result, interviewees thought many Sudanese families are less likely to seek information about FGM from Egyptian sources, nor ask doctors in Egypt to perform FGM-an avoidance that interviewees suggested could contribute to the abandonment of the practice.

Economic hardship and the need to provide basic necessities like housing and food have contributed to FGM's delay or discontinuation. Dr. Amal Fahmy, from Tadwein for Gender Studies, explains:“What we are seeing is a quiet but powerful transformation away from FGM. Women are leading the way in protecting their daughters, often choosing to prioritize food, shelter, and education over cultural traditions.”

However, financial incentives can also perpetuate FGM. Some see it as a way to improve daughters' marriage prospects and secure their economic future, while the need for traditional midwives to earn income poses a risk of FGM being performed.

The migration of Sudanese families to Egypt has led to the creation of a close-knit social network nicknamed“Small Sudan.” While most survey participants spoke against FGM's continuation, some acknowledged there are families who remain deeply attached to customs such as FGM. Older women were particularly sceptical about the law's deterrent effect, believing determined families would covertly circumvent restrictions.

Concerns about stigma and suspicions surrounding daughters' sexual behaviour were cited as reasons for maintaining FGM. Some viewed it as a way to control sexual conduct, especially after relocating to Egypt, where they feared their daughters might engage in perceived unacceptable activity if left uncut.

Recommendations

Key recommendations include expanding awareness amongst Sudanese migrant communities about Egypt's anti-FGM laws and negative legal and health consequences. It is essential to empower parents, particularly mothers, with accurate information and practical tools to resist societal and familial pressures.

Engaging trusted figures within the“Small Sudan” community-such as elders, grandmothers, midwives, and faith leaders-is critical to shifting attitudes. Outreach efforts need to challenge misconceptions that FGM is a religious requirement, and tailored advocacy should promote an understanding of human rights perspectives that address how gender inequalities sustain FGM.

Ending FGM among Sudanese migrant families requires a holistic, community-centred approach that addresses both the causes and evolving dynamics of the practice post-migration. Investing in further research-especially longitudinal and community-based studies-can help track shifting attitudes and practices over time and inform more targeted, effective interventions.

About Tadwein for Gender Studies:

Tadwein for Gender Studies was established in 2016 to spread evidence-based awareness on gender issues, implement projects, formulate policies, and take necessary actions to enhance the status of women in Egyptian society and reduce violence against women and girls in general.

For more information about Tadwein for Gender Studies ( ), visit , and find us on Facebook at Tadwein (apo-opa/4k01eIA )/ تدوين (apo-opa/4k01eIA ), Instagram at tadwein_gender_studies (apo-opa/438Sx7h ). Linkedin at Tadwein for Gender Studies (apo-opa/43eVlQz ).

About Equality Now:

Equality Now is an international human rights organization dedicated to protecting and promoting the rights of all women and girls worldwide. Its work is organized around four main program areas: Achieving Legal Equality, Ending Sexual Violence, Ending Harmful Practices, and Ending Sexual Exploitation, with a cross-cutting focus on the unique challenges facing adolescent girls.

Equality Now combines grassroots activism with legal advocacy at the international, regional, and national levels to achieve systemic change, and collaborates with local partners to ensure governments enact and enforce laws and policies that uphold women's and girls' rights.

For more information about Equality Now, visit , and find us on Bluesky @ bsky (apo-opa/3YGznV2 ), on Instagram @ equalitynoworg (apo-opa/4mjDGjs ), Linkedin at Equality Now MENA&North Africa (apo-opa/4jSkt6H ).

For more information about FGM around the world, please check Equality Now's 2025 report, The Time Is Now: End Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting, An Urgent Need for a Global Response – Five Year Update ( )

And to assist media professionals and others with reporting about FGM, please refer to Equality Now's 'Journalists' Handbook on Female Genital Mutilation,' Africa ( ) and Global ( ) editions.