Cyber Square Hosts Region's Premier Student Tech Expo At University Of Dubai

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE – 12 May 2025: Cyber Square, a global innovator in AI education, in collaboration with the University of Dubai, successfully hosted the 5th International Digital Fest, which is widely recognized as the largest student technology expo of its kind, on 10 May 2025. Held on the vibrant campus of the University of Dubai, the Fest welcomed over 800 attendees, comprising students, educators, school leaders, and parents from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India.

Over 330 students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 presented pioneering projects in key areas of emerging technology, including Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, the Internet of Things, Web and Mobile Application Development, and Animation. The Fest provided a high-caliber platform for young innovators to display their vision and technical prowess before a global audience.

'At Cyber Square, we believe in igniting curiosity and enabling purpose-driven innovation among the children,' said NP Haris, CEO of Cyber Square. 'This Fest serves as a transformative space where students are inspired to push boundaries, think critically, and create solutions that matter,' he added.

The event was formally inaugurated by Dr. Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, who emphasized the importance of cultivating innovation at an early age. 'This is not merely a competition,' Dr. Al Bastaki remarked, 'but a celebration of the creative intellect and potential that our future leaders possess.'

The welcome address was delivered by Dr. Alavi Kunju Panthakan, Associate Professor at the University of Dubai. A distinguished roster of educators and industry professionals offered keynote insights, including Mubashir Thayyil (Senior Architect, AI & Analytics – Cognizant UK), Dr. Najeeb Mohamed (Director, Ansar English School), Suma Paul, principal of Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, and NP Haris (CEO, Cyber Square).

Among the numerous accolades awarded, Vygha Praveen Nayana of the International Indian School, Ajman, earned first place in the Tech Talk category. Sayed Muhammed of Sadhbavana World School, Kozhikode, India, secured top honors in the AI/Robotics category. Additional winners included exceptional students from Grace Valley Indian School, Indian Public School, Ras Al Khaimah, and Peace Public School, Kottakal.

To honour outstanding contributions, Cyber Square presented a series of prestigious awards, including the Tech Visionary Award, the School of Tomorrow Award, and the Coding & AI National Pioneer Award, India. These awards recognize schools and educators who are driving excellence in technology integration and digital learning.

The event was made possible through a strategic partnership with the University of Dubai and was supported by a network of committed schools and education leaders across the region. Cyber Square has announced that the next edition of the World Digital Fest will be hosted at MIT, Cambridge, USA, in 2026, with another international event scheduled in the UAE the same year. Both are expected to draw over 1,000 student participants.