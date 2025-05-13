Qatar, Belgium Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of Belgium H E Maxime Prevot, in Brussels, yesterday.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, in addition to discussing the latest regional and international developments, particularly in the Middle East and Africa as well as a number of topics of common concern.

