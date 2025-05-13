Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar, Belgium Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Qatar, Belgium Discuss Bilateral Cooperation


2025-05-13 03:02:01
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of Belgium H E Maxime Prevot, in Brussels, yesterday.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, in addition to discussing the latest regional and international developments, particularly in the Middle East and Africa as well as a number of topics of common concern.

MENAFN13052025000063011010ID1109540955

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search