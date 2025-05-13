403
Iran declines ‘unacceptable’ US nuclear request
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has firmly rejected a key demand from the United States to dismantle Iran’s nuclear infrastructure during the latest round of negotiations in Oman. Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran is committed to diplomacy and desires peace, but made it clear that the US proposal was “unacceptable.” He reiterated that Iran’s nuclear efforts are solely for peaceful purposes and will continue with strength.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted that the recent talks in Muscat have made notable progress, with both sides achieving a “better understanding.” He described the fourth round of talks as more serious and detailed than previous sessions, highlighting that discussions have moved beyond broad topics to specific issues.
Araghchi reaffirmed that uranium enrichment and the lifting of sanctions remain non-negotiable elements of Iran’s stance. While Iran might accept certain limits for the sake of building trust, it insists enrichment must continue.
Western nations remain concerned that Iran’s enrichment program could potentially lead to the rapid development of weapons-grade uranium. Iran has consistently denied any intention to build nuclear weapons.
A senior US official, speaking to CNN, confirmed that the negotiations included both direct and indirect engagement. He expressed optimism about the outcome and mentioned that future meetings will delve into more technical matters.
These discussions come in the context of the US’s 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement, under then-President Donald Trump, who claimed the deal failed to effectively stop Iran from pursuing nuclear arms. The original deal involved lifting sanctions in return for limitations on Iran’s nuclear activities.
