Blackboard By Anthology Now Available On AWS In The United Arab Emirates

Blackboard, the award-winning learning management system (LMS) from Anthology, is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The local hosting of Blackboard arrives at a pivotal moment, aligning with the UAE's 2030 vision to expand access to high-quality education for all residents and to meet the UAEs data sovereignty regulations.By selecting AWS to host Blackboard, Anthology is offering its modern learning management system on one of the most secure, extensive, and reliable cloud infrastructure available in the UAE.Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), the largest applied higher education institution in the UAE, was the first education institution to activate Blackboard hosted within Emirati borders. The HCT and Anthology teams worked together through the migration process to deliver a smooth transition without disruption to learners."The transition to Blackboard hosted on AWS has been transformative for HCT. Our faculty and students now have access to cutting-edge tools like the AI Design Assistant, which enhances the teaching and learning experience," said Dr. Michael Koh, Acting Chief Academic Officer at HCT."Beyond the innovative features, the cloud-hosted LMS has significantly reduced our operational overhead, allowing us to focus more on delivering quality education. This milestone underscores our commitment to leveraging technology to empower the next generation of Emirati leaders.""The UAE has long been a key market for Anthology, and our investment in becoming the first major LMS to be hosted locally reflects our deep commitment to supporting the region's strong and growing customer community," said Nicolaas Matthijs, Chief Product Officer at Anthology."We remain deeply committed to empowering our partner institutions with world-class solutions while supporting their compliance efforts with local data regulations."Intuitive, inclusive, and insightful, Blackboard is the industry's most innovative LMS. Blackboard was the first LMS to deliver generative AI capabilities in the learning environment along with other cutting-edge tools designed to save instructors time, create more personalized learning experiences, and support student retention. Learn more about Blackboard.###About AnthologyAnthology delivers education and technology solutions so that students can reach their full potential and learning institutions thrive. Millions of students around the world are supported throughout their education journey via Anthology's ecosystem of flagship SaaS solutions and supporting services, including the award-winning Blackboard(LMS), AnthologyStudent (SIS/ERP), and AnthologyReach (CRM). Through the Power of Together, we are uniquely inspiring educators and institutions with innovation that is meaningful, simple and intelligent to help customers redefine what's possible and create life-changing opportunities for people everywhere.

