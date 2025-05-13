Punjab Hooch Tragedy: 14 Dead In Amritsar After Drinking Counterfeit Liquor, Main Accused Held What We Know So Far

MENAFN - Live Mint) At least 14 people in five villages in Amritsar after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, leading to the arrest of five accused, a news agency reported on Tuesday.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney confirmed the death of 14 people, a PTI report said.

According to the report, police said six people have been hospitalised with complications caused by hooch. The deaths have occurred in five villages – Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan, Therewal and Talwandi Ghuman.

What we know so far

– Six people have been arrested in the incident. They have been identified as Prabhjeet Singh, the main accused, Kulbir Singh, Sahib Singh, Gurjant Singh and Ninder Kaur, an ANI report said.

– Main accused Prabhjeet has informed the cops about Sahib Singh, a kingpin who supplies methanol, the report said.

– SSP Amritsar Rural Maninder Singh told ANI that Sahib Singh obtained 50 litres of methanol, which was diluted to make 120 litres. This is was what was sold to the local suppliers.

– A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Excise Act.

– Cops are now going door-to-door to sensitise people that fake liquor can have effect for 24-48 hours, a PTI report said.

What the cops said

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar (Rural) Maninder Singh, said,“We received information around 9:30 pm last night that here people have started dying after consuming spurious liquor.”

"We took action immediately and rounded up four people. We arrested the main supplier, Prabhjeet Singh. We interrogated him and found out about the kingpin supplier, Sahab Singh. We have rounded him up as well. We are investigating which firms he has bought this," SSP Singh said.

“We have been given strict instructions from the Punjab government that strict action must be taken against suppliers of spurious liquor. Raids are underway,” the SSP told ANI.

"Manufacturers will be rounded up soon. Two FIRs have been registered under stringent sections. We aim to bust the entire distribution network. The civil administration, and we are going door to door to find out more people who have consumed this, to avoid further casualties and save people. 14 deaths have been confirmed and six people are currently hospitalised. This incident took place in five villages," SSP Singh said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)