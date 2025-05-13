Ukrainian Forces Destroy Over 6,000 Russian Artillery Systems Since Start Of Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 6,186 Russian artillery systems.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi shared this update on Facebook, along with a video, Ukrinform reports.

"Since the start of the year, the enemy has lost more than six thousand artillery systems (6,186)," Syrskyi stated.

He further noted that since January 2024, over the course of a year and four and a half months, Ukrainian forces have destroyed more than 19,000 Russian artillery systems (19,236).

The Commander-in-Chief expressed gratitude to Ukrainian defenders for their resilience and effectiveness.