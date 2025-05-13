Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Over 6,000 Russian Artillery Systems Since Start Of Year

Ukrainian Forces Destroy Over 6,000 Russian Artillery Systems Since Start Of Year


2025-05-13 01:12:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 6,186 Russian artillery systems.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi shared this update on Facebook, along with a video, Ukrinform reports.

"Since the start of the year, the enemy has lost more than six thousand artillery systems (6,186)," Syrskyi stated.

Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy enemy infantry, cannons and fortifications in Kramatorsk sector

He further noted that since January 2024, over the course of a year and four and a half months, Ukrainian forces have destroyed more than 19,000 Russian artillery systems (19,236).

The Commander-in-Chief expressed gratitude to Ukrainian defenders for their resilience and effectiveness.

MENAFN13052025000193011044ID1109540573

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search