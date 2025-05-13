Ukrainian Forces Destroy Over 6,000 Russian Artillery Systems Since Start Of Year
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi shared this update on Facebook, along with a video, Ukrinform reports.
"Since the start of the year, the enemy has lost more than six thousand artillery systems (6,186)," Syrskyi stated.Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy enemy infantry, cannons and fortifications in Kramatorsk sector
He further noted that since January 2024, over the course of a year and four and a half months, Ukrainian forces have destroyed more than 19,000 Russian artillery systems (19,236).
The Commander-in-Chief expressed gratitude to Ukrainian defenders for their resilience and effectiveness.
