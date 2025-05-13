Gardening Equipment Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Global Gardening Equipment Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / --

The Business Research Company 's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The global gardening equipment market continues to evolve, with significant growth anticipated for the foreseeable future. Prevalent growth drivers include the expansion of green spaces, lifestyle changes, e-commerce growth, and the increasing popularity of home gardening and urban farming. This article delves into the nuances of the market, revealing key insights to inform business strategies and decisions. The gardening equipment market size , which stood at $99.81 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to $109.12 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%.

Is the Gardening Equipment Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The "sole" of the market, however, is expected to grow larger in the years to come. The market size is projected to surge to $154.26 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising home gardening popularity, increased urban green spaces, increasing disposable income, burgeoning demand for battery-powered and electric tools, the expansion of smart irrigation, and the growth of community gardening projects.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

sample?id=21982&type=smp

What are the fundamental drivers behind this growth?

Key factors driving the market expansion include increased disposable income, lifestyle changes, the rise in e-commerce and online retail, the expansion of residential and commercial green spaces, the growth of urbanization, and a rise in community gardening and urban farming initiatives.

Subscription and rental services for gardening equipment, technological advancements in automated landscaping equipment, AI and machine learning integration in gardening equipment, and the development of multi-functional & modular gardening tools are some of the major trends expected to dominate the forecast period.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: report/gardening-equipment-global-market-report

Is there more to the growth story?

Yes, the increasing demand for landscaping services is also expected to drive the gardening equipment market. Enhanced property value, outdoor living spaces, sustainable practices, urbanization, and higher disposable incomes are all factors contributing to the increased demand for landscaping services. For instance, as per a June 2024 report by InsuranceBee Inc., a US-based insurance agency, the number of landscaping businesses in the US hit 641,782, marking a 3% growth since 2022.

Who occupies center stage in the gardening equipment market?

Industry giants such as Honda Power Equipment Manufacturing Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Deere & Company, Black & Decker, STIHL Holding AG & Co. KG, Makita Corporation, The Toro Company, Greenworks Tools, Fiskars Group, Craftsman, ECHO Incorporated, Herb Urban, Felco SA, Truper S.A. de C.V., Ronix Tools, Wilkinson Sword, Garrett Wade Company Inc., Gairdin, CobraHead LLC, WORX, play pivotal roles in the gardening equipment market.

Are there new market trends?

Yes, companies focus on developing innovative products like hedge shears to enhance cutting efficiency, durability, and user comfort. For example, in March 2023, FELCO SA launched the FELCO 250 hedge shear and four new folding saw models – boasting efficient wood removal, reduced friction, and enhanced durability.

How is the gardening equipment market segmented?

The gardening equipment market is segmented in terms of product into Lawn Mowers, Hand Tools & Wheeled Implements, and Water Equipment. The market is also segmented by Sales Channels and End-use into Residential, Commercial, and Government sectors. Comprehensive subdivisions into Lawn Mowers, Hand Tools & Wheeled Implements, and Water Equipment provide further clarity.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Gardening Equipment Market?

With North America being the largest region in the gardening equipment market in 2024, the market geography is widespread. What's attention-grabbing is that Asia-Pacific appears to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period - a space to watch for businesses.

Browse through more similar reports by the Business Research Company.

Garden And Orchard Type Tractors Machinery Global Market Report 2025

report/garden-and-orchard-type-tractors-machinery-global-market-report

Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Global Market Report 2025

report/power-lawn-and-garden-equipment-global-market-report

Smart Indoor Gardening System Global Market Report 2025

report/smart-indoor-gardening-system-global-market-report

To sum it up, The Business Research Company, with over 15000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies, armed with in-depth secondary research, 1,500,000 datasets, and unique insights from industry leaders, helps you gather the information you need. Stay ahead of the game with TBRC.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: ...

Stay connected:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.