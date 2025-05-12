Spanish Football Legends Casillas, Salgado Visit Petra
Recognised as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, Petra continues to draw international figures with its historical and cultural significance, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The two footballers were welcomed by Chairman of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Fares Breizat, who briefed them on Petra's archaeological heritage, tourism appeal, and ongoing preservation efforts. Commemorative gifts were also presented to the guests in honour of their visit.
Expressing his admiration, Casillas described Petra as“majestic and beautiful”, noting that the site exceeded his expectations and stands as a testament to the ingenuity of the Nabataeans.
Salgado called Petra not only a world-class archaeological treasure, but also a powerful symbol of Jordanian hospitality. He commended the organisation of the visit and the warm reception the delegation received.
The visit comes as part of PDTRA's ongoing initiative to host influential global personalities to raise Petra's profile and promote Jordan as a premier tourism destination.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment