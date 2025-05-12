WAJ, Spanish Ambassador Inaugurate Al Lajoun Water Infrastructure Rehabilitation Project In Karak

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Secretary General of the Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ) Sufian Batayneh and Spanish Ambassador to Jordan Miguel de Lucas on Sunday inaugurated the Al Lajoun Water Infrastructure Rehabilitation Project in the Governorate of Karak.

The ceremony was attended by Head of the Spanish Cooperation in Jordan Cristina Gutiérrez, along with senior officials, technical teams, and representatives of the local community.

The ambassador underscored the strategic significance of the project, which aims to expand water service coverage, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce water losses in Karak, according to a Spanish embassy statement.

“Today marks a milestone in our joint vision for sustainable and resilient infrastructure,” he said.“Spanish Cooperation is proud to work with Jordan in delivering tangible, high-impact solutions to one of the most pressing challenges of our time, water security.”

Batayneh emphasised the project's alignment with Jordan's National Water Strategy 2023–2040.“Reducing non-revenue water is a national priority, and this project reflects our continued efforts to boost water system efficiency, ensure sustainability, and better serve our communities,” he said. He also commended the enduring partnership with Spanish institutions, noting that“international cooperation remains a cornerstone in the development of Jordan's water sector.”

Funded by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) with a total investment of JD1.214 million, the project involved the full rehabilitation of seven wells in the Al-Lajoun area, including the replacement of pumps, electrical panels and riser pipes to enhance reliability and performance.

The project also featured upgrades to key components of the Al Lajoun Water Treatment Plant, such as new pumps, valves, and chlorination systems, as well as the restoration of internal hydraulic barriers. Additionally, 5.5 kilometres of ductile iron pipelines were installed to improve network connectivity and distribution capacity.

The successful completion of the Al-Lajoun project underscores the deepening cooperation between Jordan and Spain, rooted in shared values of resilience, innovation, and sustainable development, the statement said.