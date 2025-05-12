T-INNOWARE Shines At GISEC GLOBAL 2025: AI Agents Lead The New Era Of Cybersecurity Operations And Maintenance

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) T-INNOWARE (a subsidiary of Sinovatio in Singapore), a leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity operations and maintenance solutions, made a remarkable appearance at GISEC Global 2025. It shows innovativeandsolutions to the whole world. With the cutting-edge AI technology and deep industry insights, T-INNOWARE became one of the key highlights at this largest cybersecurity event in the Middle East and Africa.







Chin a ' s Tech Prowess Shines at GISEC: T-INNOWARE Showcases its Innovation Capability in Cybersecurity

GISEC Global 2025, the most influential event of cybersecurity in the Middle East, brought together over 25,000 professionals from 160+ countries and 750 top-tier security companies worldwide. On this global stage, T-INNOWARE stood out as an outstanding representative of Chinese cybersecurity company going global. Under the theme “AI Agents Redefining Cybersecurity Operations & Maintenance” , the company showcases China's technological breakthroughs in AI-powered cybersecurity operations and matintenance.

During the event, the “Chin ese exhibition groups “ drew significant attention, multiple leading cybersecurity companies in China, including T-INNOWARE, showcased innovations in AI, big data analytics, cloud security and other fields . This collective display powerfully shows the rapid growth and international competitiveness of China's cybersecurity industry.

























Leveraging the robust technological expertise of its parent company Sinovatio and its localized innovation capabilities, T-INNOWARE emerged as one of the most [prominent Chinese exhibitors at the event. The company's AI- powered cyber security operation s and maintenance solutions not only gained high recognition from clients in the Middle East and Africa, but also showcased China's advancements in cybersecurity to the global market, setting a new benchmark for“China's Intelligent Manufacturing” in international expansion.







Security AI (SAI): The“Super Commander” of Intelligent Cybers ecurity Operations and Maintenance

T-INNOWARE's SAI platform captivated attendees as one of the most spotlighted solutions, featuring its groundbreaking”Copilot+Autopilot” dual-mode system. Its intelligent alert noise reduction technology reduces false positives by 90% , and its automated penetration testing can continuously scan for vulnerabilities and generate repairing suggestions, which significantly improves enterprise's security efficiency. After live demonstrations a lot of clients from the finance and healthcare sectors expressed strong interest in collaboration.







Network Packet Broker (NPB): The Smart Traffic Management Expert

Addressing data privacy challenges in hybrid cloud environments, T-INNOWARE's NPB series products (NIF & SA Series) showed powerful traffic access, intelligent filtering, and multi-modal preprocessing capabilities. Among them, NIF's multi-level traffic filtering and SA's intelligent service chaining & SSL offloading became hot topics among network architects.







OSINT Keynote: Transforming Public Data into Actionable Intelligence Across Industries

T-INNOWARE was invited to deliver a keynote speech titled “OSINT: Transforming Public Data into Actionable Intelligence Across Industries.” Using real-world cases in financial risk control and government sentiment monitoring , the presentation illustrated how AI extracts high-value intelligence from social media, satellite imagery and other open-source data . The session concluded with enthusiastic audience engagement and discussions.







Huge Potential in the Middle East: T-INNOWARE Accelerates Global Expansion

With the Middle East's cybersecurity market projected to reach $31 billion by 2030 , GISEC has become a key platform for companies expanding in the region. During the event, T-INNOWARE engaged in in-depth discussions with government agencies and enterprise representatives , laying the groundwork for the future market growth.

Interactive Activities Ignite the Exhibition Booth, Brand Influence S is in significant promotion







Vision for the Future: AI- Powered Cybersecurity Ecosystem

T-INNOWARE's successful showcase at GISEC 2025 not only demonstratesits technological prowess but also introducesa new concept of “intelligent, efficient, and cost-optimized” in security operations and maintenance to the global market. Moving forward, the company will continue to advance AI Agents in threat detection, automated response a nd other scenarios . The company will accelerate its expansion in the Middle East , Africa and other markets in the globe .







“Cybersecurity is entering the era of AI Agents-and T-INNOWARE is ready to lead this transformation,” said a T-INNOWARE spokesperson.