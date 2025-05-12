Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Delhi Airport Issues 5-Point Advisory For Travellers Amid Flights Cancellations By Indigo, Air India All Details Here

Delhi Airport Issues 5-Point Advisory For Travellers Amid Flights Cancellations By Indigo, Air India All Details Here


2025-05-12 09:00:38
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi Airport has issued a five-point advisory for passengers amid the cancellation of flights by Indian Airlines, such as IndiGo, Air India, and other airlines across Jammu, Amritsar, Leh and other cities on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Here's what the advisory says -

  • Stay informed through updates from their respective airlines.
  • Follow hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations.
  • Arrive early to allow for potential delays at security checkpoints.
  • Cooperate with airline and security staff for smooth facilitation.
  • Check flight status via their airline or the official Delhi Airport website.

MENAFN12052025007365015876ID1109540023

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search