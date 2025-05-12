Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Turkish People On PKK Terrorist Group's Decision To Dissolve Itself

2025-05-12 03:08:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Turkish people following the PKK terrorist group's decision to dissolve itself, Azernews reports.

In a post on his X social network account, the head of state said: "I sincerely congratulate all the fraternal Turkish people, including my dear Brother Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, regarding the PKK terrorist group's decision to dissolve itself and lay down arms.

This decision, which is an important step towards the goal of "terror-free Türkiye" declared by my dear Brother, is the result of the determined policy pursued in the country on the path to statehood, a triumph of strong leadership and unshakable will, national unity and solidarity.

I wish the state and people of Türkiye success in the full implementation of the decision made."

