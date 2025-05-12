Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JP Orleans Announces Preview Of Garrison Model Home At Coventry Glen

2025-05-12 02:15:50
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Located in the heart of Huntersville, Coventry Glen offers the best of both worlds-peaceful, natural surroundings with convenient access to local parks, shopping, dining, and Lake Norman. Coventry Glen is ideal for families who desire modern home design, and a connection to nature.

Visitors will tour the beautifully crafted Garrison model home, and enjoy a complimentary lunch.

Coventry Glen combines thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and a sought-after location within the highly rated Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district, including William A. Hough High School. The community also offers easy access to nearby recreation, shopping, and commuter routes.

To learn more about Coventry Glen and to RSVP for the preview of the Garrison model, contact Sales Manager Paula Laymon at (704) 280-2221

About JPOrleans
 JPOrleans is a third-generation homebuilder with a tradition of excellence, dependability, and value. With more than 100 years of family history in homebuilding, the company has earned the confidence of generations of homeowners through a strong commitment to excellence and reliability. JPOrleans homes are located in highly desirable locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the Charlotte, N.C. area.

CONTACT: Gary Stefanoni
Vice President of Sales and Marketing
609.251.6056
[email protected]

SOURCE JPOrleans

