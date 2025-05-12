JP Orleans Announces Preview Of Garrison Model Home At Coventry Glen
Visitors will tour the beautifully crafted Garrison model home, and enjoy a complimentary lunch.
Coventry Glen combines thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and a sought-after location within the highly rated Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district, including William A. Hough High School. The community also offers easy access to nearby recreation, shopping, and commuter routes.
To learn more about Coventry Glen and to RSVP for the preview of the Garrison model, contact Sales Manager Paula Laymon at (704) 280-2221
About JPOrleans
JPOrleans is a third-generation homebuilder with a tradition of excellence, dependability, and value. With more than 100 years of family history in homebuilding, the company has earned the confidence of generations of homeowners through a strong commitment to excellence and reliability. JPOrleans homes are located in highly desirable locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the Charlotte, N.C. area.
CONTACT: Gary Stefanoni
Vice President of Sales and Marketing
609.251.6056
[email protected]
SOURCE JPOrleans
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment