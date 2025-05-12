Orange: Orange Issued €1.5 Billion In The Bond Market, Including A €750 Million Sustainable Bond
|Currency
|Format
|Term
|Notional
|Coupon
|Re-offer spread
|EUR
|Taux fixe
|Mai 2029
|750 millions
|2,75%
|m/s + 60 bps
|EUR
|Format durable à taux fixe
|Mai 2035
|750 millions
|3.50%
|m/s + 103 bps
The documentation related to this bond issuance is available on our website, under the "Debt and Rating" section.
Natixis and ING act as Global Coordinators.
Crédit Agricole CIB acts as the Sustainability Structurer.
CaixaBank, Crédit Agricole CIB, La Banque Postale, RBC Capital Markets, SMBC, and Standard Chartered Bank AG act as Bookrunners.
About Orange
Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 125,800 employees worldwide at 31 March 2025, including 69,700 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of
294 million customers worldwide at 31 March 2025, including 256 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).
Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.
Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.
