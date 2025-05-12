Crypto Titans Forecast Bitcoin's Ascent Amid Strategic Moves

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Bitcoin's trajectory has garnered heightened attention as prominent figures in the cryptocurrency realm project significant growth, underpinned by strategic initiatives and institutional endorsements.

Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ and the founder of Binance, has articulated a bullish stance, suggesting that Bitcoin's value could escalate to between $500,000 and $1,000,000 within the current market cycle. He attributes this potential surge to increasing institutional adoption and the maturation of the crypto market, envisioning the total cryptocurrency market capitalization reaching $5 trillion by year's end.

Investor Tim Draper has expressed an even more optimistic view, positing that Bitcoin could attain an“infinite” value in U.S. dollar terms. He characterizes Bitcoin as a new store of value, emphasizing its decentralized nature and finite supply, which he believes positions it as a superior alternative to traditional fiat currencies.

Eric Trump has also entered the discourse, forecasting exponential growth for Bitcoin. He has disclosed that the Trump family holds a substantial position in Bitcoin, reflecting their confidence in its long-term value. Eric Trump has further stated that his father, President Donald Trump, will vigorously support the cryptocurrency sector, aiming to establish the United States as a global leader in digital assets.

Geoffrey Kendrick of Standard Chartered has projected a significant appreciation for Binance Coin , anticipating a 360% increase to $2,775 by 2028. He cites the coin's utility and scarcity as primary drivers of its expected growth.

Analyst Michaël van de Poppe has accurately predicted Ethereum's breakout to $2,100, attributing the movement to favorable market conditions and increased investor interest. Similarly, Lark Davis has identified a bullish pattern in Solana's price action, targeting a rise to $170 once it surpasses the $150–$160 range.

These forecasts coincide with strategic developments in the cryptocurrency space. President Trump's administration has initiated the establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, repurposing over $17 billion in forfeited bitcoins from legal cases to create a federal digital asset reserve. This move aims to position the U.S. as a leader in digital asset holdings, with the Treasury managing the reserve through strategies like dollar-cost averaging and prohibiting the sale of the assets to maintain long-term value.

The Trump family's involvement in the cryptocurrency sector extends beyond holdings. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have invested in a bitcoin-mining venture named American Bitcoin, in partnership with Hut 8, a major crypto infrastructure company. This initiative seeks to make American Bitcoin the world's largest and most efficient bitcoin miner, with plans to accumulate a substantial strategic bitcoin reserve.

