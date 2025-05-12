Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Portable And Renewable Solution For Reliable Power

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Matthew S. of Glendale, CA is the creator of the Steam Powered Electric Generator, a portable generator system that utilizes steam to power a piston that turns a generator and produces electricity without reliance on fossil fuels. Designed to provide consistent power during outages, disasters, or fuel shortages, the generator harnesses the force of steam in a modern, portable system.A built-in water tank, internal battery, and heating coils work together to create steam, which drives a piston connected to a generator. As the piston moves it turns the generator to produce electricity, offering a clean, reliable power source whenever and wherever it is needed. Several key features include:.Sustainable Power: Generates electricity using steam instead of fossil fuels, uranium, or photovoltaics, reducing environmental impact caused by manufacturing or use..Emergency Readiness: Can be connected directly to a power substation to bypass damaged transmission lines during extreme weather or disasters and does not depend on sunlight..Integrated Design: Includes a water tank, rechargeable battery, and heating coils for efficient steam production..Portable and Scalable: Can be sized to fit into a 40-foot shipping container for transport or adapted for use in electric vehicles, trains, ships, aircraft, or residential homes..Fast Startup: A rechargeable battery jumpstarts the system, rapidly heating the boiler for quick steam and power generation.Extended power outages can result in lost goods, disrupted services, and costly downtime. Traditional fuel-based generators are not only expensive and maintenance-heavy, but they also contribute to environmental degradation. The Steam Powered Electric Generator provides an eco-conscious, practical alternative to ensure continuous electricity without requiring oil, gas, and other harmful fossil fuels. This device offers manufacturers the opportunity to protect critical electrical systems and invest in cleaner futures.Matthew filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Steam Powered Electric Generator product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Steam Powered Electric Generator can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email ....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

