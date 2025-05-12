Real Madrid Confirm Vinicius Jr, Lucas Vazquez Out With Injuries

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, May 12 (IANS) Real Madrid have announced that Vinícius Jr and Lucas Vazquez have suffered an ankle sprain and injury to the petincus muscle respectively with no timeline for their return. Real won't be too worried about the injuries and will hope for quick recovery by Vinicius given the club are almost confirmed a trophyless season after their defeat against FC Barcelona on Sunday.

"Following tests carried out today on Vinicius Jr. by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left ankle. His recovery will be monitored," read the statement by the club.

Although Vinicius' target will be to return for the FIFA Club World Cup set to unveil its new format in the United States of America in June, it might be the end of the road for Vazquez.

The Spanish fullback had signed a short term extension until July 13, to ensure his participation in the Club World Cup. He was set to become free agents on June 30, but his injury threatens his appearance at the tournament. Even if Vazquez returns in time from injury, his position could be in jeopardy after Real Madrid's priority target this summer, Trent Alexander-Arnold confirmed he will be leaving Liverpool. Trent is expected to sign for the side and potentially play at the tournament.

"Following tests carried out today on Lucas Vázquez by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the pectineus muscle in his left thigh. His recovery will be monitored," posted Real on their website.

Vazquez arrived at Real Madrid in 2007, at 16 years of age, playing at youth level from the U-17s right through to Castilla in 2014. In his 10 seasons with the first team, he's been part of one of the most successful periods in the club's history, winning 22 titles. He has four Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, four European Super Cups, four La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and four Spanish Super Cups to his name.

In total, he has made 398 first-team appearances, scoring 38 goals while dishing out 73 assists, and he is also a full Spain international, with nine caps to his name.

The Club World Cup will dawn a new are for Real Madrid, after Brazil Football Confederation announced the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti on Monday. The Italian head coach will part ways with the club and join the national side a day after the end of the La Liga season. Xabi Alonso is expected to be announced as his replacement and will potentially take charge ahead of the tournament in June.