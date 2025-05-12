PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT EXPERT JEFFREY J. WISSINK JOINS PALADIN MANAGEMENT AS PARTNER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Wissink brings over 30 years of experience in performance improvement to his role at Paladin, helping organizations transform their businesses by streamlining operations, improving processes, increasing revenues, and reducing costs. His background also includes support for M&A growth strategies, including operations/IT due diligence, carve-outs, merger planning and post-merger integration.

He has led performance improvement initiatives for a variety of companies, working across a broad range of industries, including consumer products, apparel and footwear, education technology, media and entertainment, retail, and SaaS.

"Jeff is a respected performance improvement expert with a proven ability to enhance operations, create efficiencies, and transform businesses," said Scott Avila , Founder of Paladin. "His leadership and substantial experience in this space strengthens our ability to meet rising client demand for comprehensive, performance-driven solutions."

Before joining Paladin, Wissink led CohnReznick's Performance Improvement practice and was a Founder and Partner at Navint Partners, advising high-growth and middle-market companies on enterprise strategy and operational efficiency. In addition, Wissink has held numerous C-level and interim leadership roles, including as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Information Officer (CIO).

"Paladin has built a strong reputation for operational excellence, expert advice and pragmatic execution," said Wissink. "I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of Paladin's Operations Performance Improvement practice and partnering with clients to implement both revenue and cost-side strategies that deliver measurable profit impact."

Wissink holds a B.A. in Economics from Northwestern University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management. He serves on several advisory boards, mentoring both early-stage and mature companies, and is a frequent author, public speaker and lecturer.

