UK Fish And Shellfish Caught The Spotlight At The Global Seafood Expo In Barcelona, Spain

Daniel Zeichner, UK Minister of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs with CJ Jackson (chef, food writer, broadcaster and former Chief Executive of The Billingsgate Seafood Training School in London) with the sous chefs

UK Minister, Daniel Zeichner meeting UK exhibitor, Ricky Hermida, CEO of Hooktone Group at the Global Seafood Expo

The GREAT Food & Drink pavilion at the Global Seafood Expo 2025

Marcus Coleman, CEO of Seafish

- Marcus Coleman, CEO of SeafishBARCELONA, SPAIN, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Last week, thousands of seafood professionals came together from more than 150 countries to celebrate the best fish and shellfish at the world's largest seafood trade event in Barcelona, Spain. Flying the flag from the UK were over 50 exhibiting companies, who reeled in praise as one of the world's best sources of marine delicacies.The annual Global Seafood Expo presents a unique opportunity for the UK to showcase its seafood excellence on a global stage. Attracting over 35,000 seafood industry professionals, the exhibition offers a platform for buyers, suppliers and industry experts to connect, share innovations and explore new market opportunities.Attendees at this year's Expo had the chance to experience the UK's seafood firsthand, with a variety of fresh, frozen, canned, preserved and value-added products on display. The UK pavilion featured leading companies and regional representatives, highlighting the country's commitment to sustainability, quality and innovation in seafood production.The pavilion also showcased a live kitchen where acclaimed chef, writer, and broadcaster CJ Jackson, along with two sous chefs from the Elior Training Academy, prepared and cooked an array of fish and shellfish dishes. Event visitors were treated to delicious samples, highlighting the culinary excellence on display.With over 11,000 kilometres of rich coastline around the UK, and fish and shellfish-laden surrounding waters, the seafood industry is an important part of both the UK's history and its current food production sector. Cornwall in the southwest is renowned for its fresh sardines, crab and lobster, across the border in Wales, Welsh oysters have recently earned Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status, highlighting their unique qualities and heritage, with Northern Ireland producing a vast variety of fish and shellfish, and of course Atlantic salmon from Scotland is celebrated for its firm texture, rich taste and high quality.UK fish and shellfish is often considered as one of the world's best-kept secrets due to its exceptional quality, sustainability and rich heritage. The UK's extensive coastline and pristine waters provide an ideal environment for a diverse range of marine species, from succulent scallops and sweet langoustines to the prized blue lobster and brown crab.The commitment to sustainable fishing practices ensures that these delicacies are harvested responsibly, preserving marine ecosystems for future generations.Additionally, the UK's seafood industry combines centuries-old traditions with modern innovations, resulting in products that are both flavourful and ethically sourced. This blend of quality, sustainability and heritage makes UK fish and shellfish a major part of the global seafood market.Victoria Townsend from Ocean Fish, based in Cornwall, England said,“The Global Seafood Expo was a great success for us, we were able to connect with buyers from all over the world. We hope to build on our connections and develop new partnerships to increase demand for our products. The exposure and networking opportunities were invaluable, and we are excited about the future prospects for our business."Last year, the UK's global seafood exports reached 492,587 tonnes live weight, valued at an impressive £1,984 million, with Atlantic salmon, mackerel, langoustines, lobster and brown crab in high demand due to their excellent flavour, the responsible fishing methods and strict quality standards involved in their sourcing and subsequent processing.Marcus Coleman, CEO of Seafish, commented,“The UK seafood industry has a long and rich history. From small artisan companies to large multi-national seafood businesses, UK seafood is internationally renowned for its quality and provenance.“As the world increasingly turns to sustainable and high-quality seafood options, the UK's fish and shellfish industry showcased what we have to offer on the world stage at this year's Global Seafood Expo.“We were able to share exceptional quality produce at the exhibition. Expo visitors were introduced to UK delicacies from blue lobster, brown crab, mackerel, salmon, scallops and whelks to name a few, and discovered why UK fish and shellfish is amongst the best in the world.”To discover more of the exquisite flavours of UK fish and shellfish, and learn about the wider UK seafood industry, go toFor further information please contact ...cyFor more information on Seafish go toFor more information on Ocean Fish go toGREAT campaignThe GREAT Food and Drink campaign brings the best of the UK's exceptional food and drink produce to consumers across the globe. From Scottish salmon and English sparkling wine, Welsh Lamb to Northern Irish gin, our food is recognised at home and abroad for its great taste and high quality.In the UK, we often do things a little differently. British producers aren't afraid to push boundaries and adapt to diverse audiences and changing tastes. But it's not all about the next best thing, we do the classics well, too. This uniquely British blend of the old and the new is driving international demand, with UK food and drink exported to 220 countries and territories across the globe.GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland Campaign - GREAT Campaign

