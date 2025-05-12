Pokeworks Levels Up The Sip Game With New Signature Drinks--A Fresh Upgrade Now Pouring Nationwide!
Fresh milk replaces traditional creamer for a cleaner, creamier taste
Drinks are made with real fruit and vibrant tropical ingredients
Boba can be added for $1
Shorter wait times, thanks to Botrista's innovative drink system
Meet the Stars of the New Signature Lineup:
Mango Fresh Milk – Creamy, tropical mango blended with fresh whole milk
Strawberry Fresh Milk – Sweet strawberry swirled into smooth milk
Ube Milk Tea – Rich ube meets classic milk tea
Jasmine Milk Tea – Elevated floral jasmine tea with a creamy finish
POG (Passionfruit, Orange & Guava) – A tropical punch of bright island flavors
Strawberry Lemonade – Crisp lemonade infused with ripe strawberry flavor
Mango Lychee Lemonade – A citrusy fusion of mango and floral lychee
Mango Coconut Fresca – Light and refreshing fresca with mango, coconut, and lime
Passion Lychee Green Tea – Fruity and floral green tea with passionfruit and lychee notes
Strawberry Guava Fresca – A light and juicy blend of strawberry and guava
"We've always believed that our beverages should live up to the same standard as our bowls," said Mike Wu, Co-Founder and Head of Culinary at Pokeworks . "By using more real fruit and fresh milk, we've made our drinks smoother, brighter, and more satisfying overall. One of my personal favorites is the Mango Fresh Milk: it's simple, clean, and really lets the fruit shine."
Loyalty never tasted so sweet -Pokeworks Rewards members can redeem any Signature Drink for just 55 points for a limited time, exclusively through the Pokeworks app, starting May 13
Ready to taste the upgrade? Visit your nearest Pokeworks or order online at href="" rel="nofollow" pokework !
About Pokeworks
Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading its love of poke –the crisp, fresh, healthy Hawaiian favorite – with the world. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your WayTM approach is groundbreaking, offering guests over 50,000 ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks' proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory. Pokeworks believes in supporting a healthy lifestyle and serving guests meals made from the freshest, highest quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the "Top Poke Franchise" by Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world with six consecutive years on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list. The brand has 72 locations across 20 states, Taiwan, and Canada. For more information, visit pokeworksfranchis , or follow Pokeworks on LinkedI , Instagra , and TikTo .
