China Supports Russia, Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) On Monday, China voiced its approval for possible direct peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, aligning with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin’s suggestion to restart talks in Istanbul beginning May 15.
China’s Foreign Ministry representative, Lin Jian, conveyed to journalists in Beijing, “We support all efforts that promote peace and hope the relevant parties will continue to engage in dialogue and negotiations to reach a fair, lasting, binding, and mutually acceptable peace agreement, ultimately leading to a political resolution of the issue.”
Lin was replying to a question regarding media reports that Putin had offered to initiate direct discussions with Ukraine without any conditions, as cited by the media.
Lin emphasized, "We have always believed that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable paths to resolving the Ukraine crisis."
His statement reaffirmed China’s longstanding position favoring diplomatic and peaceful solutions to international conflicts.
In Moscow, during a press briefing on Sunday, President Putin proposed restarting peace talks in Istanbul.
He noted his intention to speak by phone with Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to request that Turkey provide a platform for the renewed discussions aimed at finding a peaceful resolution with Ukraine.
Putin stated, “Russia is prepared to negotiate without preconditions. There is a war underway now, and we suggest resuming negotiations. Those genuinely seeking peace will endorse this initiative,” also indicating that a new ceasefire agreement could be reached during the prospective talks in Istanbul.
