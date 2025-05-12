403
Trump Defends Qatar's Gift of Temporary Jet
(MENAFN) U.S. Leader Donald Trump has justified the potential acceptance of a USD400 million Boeing 747-8 luxury aircraft from the Qatari royal family, to temporarily replace the outdated Air Force One.
This move has sparked heightened criticism, with some opponents questioning the ethical implications of such a high-value gift.
On his Truth Social platform, Trump addressed the backlash, describing the offer as a "very public and transparent transaction."
He sharply criticized Democratic leaders for their resistance to the plan, arguing that they would rather taxpayers shoulder the full cost.
Trump stated, "So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE... so bothers the Crooked Democrats..." and labeled his critics as "World Class Losers."
The Gulf nation’s proposal arises amidst ongoing delays in the U.S.-based Boeing construction of a new Air Force One.
Trump, who is slated to travel to Qatar in the coming days, reiterated that the jet would serve as a short-term measure, not a permanent solution.
Speculation has emerged that the aircraft could be later transferred to the Trump presidential library foundation after his time in office.
This has prompted legal scrutiny, particularly over whether such a gift could breach the emoluments clause in the U.S. Constitution.
While a news agency first disclosed details of the proposed donation, Qatari officials later described aspects of the report as "inaccurate," though they did confirm that "the possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration."
