Filipino BBQ Throwdown: A Celebration Of Culture, Community, And Fatherhood

Celebrate Father's Day with the Filipino BBQ Throwdown – A Premier BBQ Competition and Cultural Festival Supporting Community Impact

- Gene Carangal, PACC-GSA Region ChairSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Philippine American Chamber of Commerce - Greater San Antonio (PACC-GSA) invites you to the Filipino BBQ Throwdown Street Food Fest, a premier BBQ competition and street food festival that celebrates Filipino culture, cuisine, and community spirit. This exciting event will take place on Sunday, June 15, 2025, from 11 AM to 7 PM at Kain-Na Filipino Cuisine, 9323 Perrin Beitel Road, San Antonio, TX 78217.Coinciding with Father's Day and Philippine Independence Day, the Filipino BBQ Throwdown offers a unique opportunity to honor family bonds, experience Filipino heritage, and support a meaningful cause.A Day of Food, Fun, and FestivitiesThe Filipino BBQ Throwdown Street Food Fest is more than just a BBQ competition-it's a cultural celebration for the whole family. Highlights of the event include:- BBQ Cooking Competition: Grill masters of all skill levels will compete for:1st Place: $250 in cash and prizes + trophy2nd Place: $150 in cash and prizes + trophy3rd Place: $75 in cash and prizes + trophyEntry Fee: $10 for competitors. Register online by the deadline at .- Authentic Filipino Street Food: Savor traditional dishes that showcase the rich flavors of Filipino cuisine.- Live Cultural Performances: Enjoy music, dance, and other performances that highlight the beauty of Filipino heritage.- Family-Friendly Activities: Engage in fun and interactive activities for all ages.- Father's Day Specials: Celebrate the dads in your life with exclusive offerings throughout the event.“This event is a celebration of Filipino culture, family, and community,” said Gene Carangal, Region Chair of PACC-GSA.“It's the perfect way to honor Father's Day while experiencing the richness of our heritage and supporting a greater cause.”Making an ImpactA portion of the proceeds from the Filipino BBQ Throwdown will benefit the PACC Texas Foundation, which provides support to disaster-affected communities in the Philippines and locally. By attending, you're not just enjoying a day of fun-you're also contributing to meaningful community aid.Event DetailsWhat: Filipino BBQ Throwdown – BBQ competition and street food festivalWhen: Sunday, June 15, 2025, 11 AM to 7 PMWhere: Kain-Na Filipino Cuisine, 9323 Perrin Beitel Road, San Antonio, TX 78217Entry Fee: $10 for BBQ competitors; free for attendeesCall to ActionWhether you're a BBQ enthusiast, a lover of Filipino food, or simply looking for a unique way to celebrate Father's Day, the Filipino BBQ Throwdown promises an unforgettable experience.For more details, to register for the BBQ competition, or to learn how you can support the cause, visit Filipino BBQ Throwdown.About PACC-GSAThe Philippine American Chamber of Commerce - Greater San Antonio (PACC-GSA) is dedicated to inspiring entrepreneurship, promoting business growth, and strengthening economic ties between the Philippines and the U.S. Through events like the Filipino BBQ Throwdown, PACC-GSA fosters community impact while celebrating Filipino culture.

