Curaleaf International, In Partnership With Jupiter Research, Secures EU Medical Device Certification For Europe's First Handheld Liquid Inhalation Device

LONDON, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf International, part of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) in collaboration with Jupiter Research LLC, a subsidiary of TILT Holdings Inc. ("TILT") (Cboe CA: TILT) (OTCPK: TLLTF), has secured regulatory approval for the first handheld liquid inhalation device designed for precise medical cannabis administration. This EU medical device certification (Regulation (EU) 2017/745) paves the way for improved patient options and a new era of innovation in medical cannabis delivery.

The liquid inhalation device is now certified as a Class IIa medical device, meeting rigorous European regulatory standards. The device includes a magnetic snap-in cartridge and a rechargeable power supply, engineered to provide a consistent and controlled cannabinoid delivery. A comprehensive technical file and full EU Declaration of Conformity were assessed and approved by a recognised EU Notified Body, validating the device's quality, safety, and clinical robustness.

EU certification supports deployment in multiple global markets and once commercialised, will enable healthcare professionals to recommend the device offered by Curaleaf International in countries including European countries, the UK, Canada, and regions across Australasia.

Boris Jordan, Chairman and CEO of Curaleaf, commented on this achievement:

"Achieving EU medical certification is more than a regulatory milestone-it's a signal that medical cannabis innovation is moving into the mainstream of global healthcare. We're proud to offer a device that meets the highest standards of safety and quality, and we look forward to supporting patients and healthcare providers across Europe and beyond with a new, accurate and discrete option for treatment."

Echoing this sentiment, TILT's Chief Executive Officer Tim Conder, added:

"Partnering with Curaleaf International on this project has been a natural extension of our long-standing partnership in the US. By delivering industry-leading, user-friendly solutions, our collaboration exemplifies how technology can revolutionise healthcare. Achieving EU medical certification on IP developed by our subsidiary Jupiter Research, validates the robustness of our engineering and R&D functions and sets a new benchmark for the industry."

This development reinforces Curaleaf International's role at the forefront of advancing access to legal, high-quality cannabis treatments across Europe and other international markets.

About Curaleaf International

Curaleaf International is shaping the future of cannabis through its commitment to research and product excellence. Powered by a strong presence at all stages of the supply chain, its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction, and production. Amidst a rapid growth trajectory, the emphasis on quality and expertise aims to ensure the delivery of safe and legal cannabis.

Curaleaf International's network includes a clinic, pharmacy, and laboratory in the UK; cultivation and EU-GMP processing facilities in Portugal; an EU-GMP processing, quality assurance and research site in Spain; Four20 Pharma wholesaler and distributor in Germany; a Polish wholesaler and clinic; and the EU-GMP producer Northern Green Canada.

Curaleaf International is part of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., a leading international producer and distributor of consumer cannabis products.

About TILT and Jupiter Research

TILT Holdings manages a diverse portfolio of companies in the cannabis industry, encompassing technology, hardware, cultivation, and production. Its core business, Jupiter Research LLC , is a wholly owned subsidiary and a global distribution leader in the vaporization segment. Jupiter is dedicated to hardware design, research, development, and distribution to support cannabis brands and retailers across the United States, Canada, South America, and the European Union. Additionally, TILT is a multi-state operator, with cultivation and production facilities in three states under the Commonwealth Alternative Care and Standard Farms brands. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Curaleaf International:

Beth Sweet-Escott

Head of Communications, Curaleaf International

[email protected]

TILT:

Lynn Ricci

VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, TILT Holdings Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Curaleaf International

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED