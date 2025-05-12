403
New Jerusalem Temple destroyed following Ukrainian assault
(MENAFN) The New Jerusalem Orthodox Temple in Russia’s Belgorod Region has been destroyed following a drone strike allegedly carried out by Ukrainian forces, according to local officials and the regional Orthodox Church leadership.
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on Telegram that the sacred site was deliberately targeted during Holy Week. He called the attack a “barbaric” act and noted that emergency responders attempting to extinguish the fire were also targeted by follow-up drone strikes.
Metropolitan Ioann of Belgorod confirmed the temple’s destruction, stating that multiple drones struck the compound with incendiary devices over several hours. He said the UAVs appeared to be satellite-controlled, making them difficult to intercept. He also accused the attackers of intentionally aiming at first responders.
The New Jerusalem complex, a wooden replica of biblical Jerusalem, was constructed in the early 2000s and held religious and cultural significance in the region.
According to church and regional sources, at least two large drones were used in the attack, with one serving as a signal amplifier to guide the others. Belgorod officials reported nearly 100 drones and artillery strikes hitting ten different locations in the area over a 24-hour period.
The incident follows warnings from the Kremlin about Ukraine’s disregard for religious institutions. In February, the FSB claimed to have foiled a Ukrainian plot to assassinate Metropolitan Tikhon, a senior Orthodox cleric allegedly close to President Vladimir Putin.
Officials condemned the temple strike as further evidence that “nothing is sacred” to Kiev.
