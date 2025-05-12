Dhaka Regency Chairman Justice Moyeenul Appointed PCA Member At Hague

This honor not only recognizes his contributions to the field of law but also brings pride to Bangladesh, said the hotel in a release.

Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, a jurist and former Justice of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, has been celebrated for his integrity, wisdom, and dedication to the rule of law. In addition to this, Justice Chowdhury continues to serve as the Court Appointed Chairman of Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort.

The Board of Directors, ExCom Members, Department Heads and entire Dhaka Regency family extend their congratulations and best wishes to Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury as he embarks on this new chapter, concluded the release.

