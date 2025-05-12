Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dhaka Regency Chairman Justice Moyeenul Appointed PCA Member At Hague

2025-05-12 06:14:28
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort congratulates its Court Appointed Chairman Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury on his appointment as a Member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) at the Hague, Netherlands.

This honor not only recognizes his contributions to the field of law but also brings pride to Bangladesh, said the hotel in a release.

Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, a jurist and former Justice of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, has been celebrated for his integrity, wisdom, and dedication to the rule of law. In addition to this, Justice Chowdhury continues to serve as the Court Appointed Chairman of Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort.

The Board of Directors, ExCom Members, Department Heads and entire Dhaka Regency family extend their congratulations and best wishes to Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury as he embarks on this new chapter, concluded the release.

