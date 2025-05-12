Virat Kohli Announces Test Retirement Says It's Not Easy But Feels Right

The 36-year-old Kohli, who admitted that it wasn't an easy call to make, turned up in 123 Tests for India, scoring 9230 runs with 30 hundreds and 31 half centuries at an average of 46.85.

He will now only be seen in ODIs, having already retired from T20 Internationals last year after having a significant role in India's T20 World Cup win in the Caribbean.

“I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude – for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way,” Kohli announced on his instagram page, putting an end to incessant speculation about his future in the format that peaked after the tour of Australia earlier this year.

Since making his debut in 2011 as the nation's Test cap number 269, Kohli captained India to the world number one position in the format and fetched a historic series triumph in Australia in 2018-19.

Under his leadership, India won 40 of 68 Tests, making him the most successful for his country and fourth most successful overall, behind South African Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh. He also logged 20 hundreds as captain, making it the highest by an Indian in that position.

“It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life,” Kohli added.

The megastar's last Test assignment was a largely underwhelming tour of Australia in which he managed just one hundred. He ends his career well short of the 10,000 run mark, which was, at one stage, considered a formality.

The right-hander nonetheless signs off as a giant of the format with seven double hundreds, the highest for an Indian and well ahead of the legendary quartet of Sunil Gavaskar (4), Sachin Tendulkar (6), Virender Sehwag (6) and Rahul Dravid (5).

At a time when T20 leagues became the most sought after and watched showpiece in international cricket, Kohli's aura played a significant role in keeping fans hooked to Test cricket.

This was acknowledged by no less than Sir Viv Richards, with whom he was often compared for his style and aggression, that he dialled down considerably in the last few years.

“There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever,” Kohli wrote in his farewell note for the format.

“As I step away from this format, it's not easy - but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile,” he added.

His retirement continues the exodus of Indian bigwigs from the Test arena. Ravichandran Ashwin (in December) and Rohit Sharma (last week) are the others to have called it quits in the format.

In ODIs, Kohli is not expected to wind up before 2027 but his Test departure will leave a huge void in the team that is on the hunt for a new captain in the format after Rohit's sudden retirement.

Kohli recently enjoyed a fairly decent outing during the Champions Trophy, smashing an unbeaten hundred against arch-foes Pakistan and scoring 84 crucial runs against Australia in the semifinals.

India won the trophy, adding another glorious chapter to his storied ODI career of 302 games in which he has amassed 14,181 runs, dotted with a jaw-dropping 51 hundreds, at an average of 57.88.

The BCCI lauded its biggest star of the past decade by declaring that his“legacy will continue forever.”

“His contributions to #TeamIndia will forever be cherished!” the Board posted on 'X'.

From 2016 to 2018, Kohli enjoyed a golden run in Tests, averaging over 75 for two consecutive years and scoring 14 of his 30 hundreds in these three years.

His form dipped considerably in the past four of years and he stepped down from captaincy in 2022 following a series defeat in South Africa.

He later went on to say that the leadership role and the resultant spotlight affected him adversely and he quit to return to a“happy space” mentally.

End of an era: Cricket fraternity hails Kohli



“End of an era.”

The cricketing fraternity on Monday paid glowing tributes to India's batting talisman Virat Kohli on his retirement from the longest format after an illustrious 14-year-career.

The 36-year-old Kohli quit Test cricket after scoring 9230 runs from 123 matches with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85. He will only play in ODIs now, having already retired from T20 Internationals last year.

“An era ends in Test cricket but the legacy will continue FOREVER!@imVkohli, the former Team India Captain retires from Test cricket,” the BCCI said in a post on 'X'.

“His contributions to #TeamIndia will forever be cherished!”

The ICC hailed Kohli as one of India's Test greats.

“One of India's Test greats calls time in the longest format. Whites off, crown intact. Virat Kohli bids goodbye to Test cricket, leaving behind an unmatched legacy,” the ICC said.

Kohli's IPL team said it will miss their star player and former captain from the Test arena.

“The walk, Those shots, Those expressions, Those celebrations. We'll miss them all. We'll miss them all.

“The curtain falls on a monumental Test Era. But his legacy lives on, etched in time and carved in pride. Thank you, Virat Kohli, for the fire, the bravery, and the unmatched passion. You didn't just play this format, you elevated it.”

His former team-mate Ajinkya Rahane wrote,“It's been a special journey sharing the field with you, @virat. So many great memories and partnerships together. Congratulations on an amazing Test career!”

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan described Kohli as“a true torchbearer of modern Indian Test cricket”.

“Congratulations on a phenomenal Test career, Virat Kohli. As captain, you didn't just win matches-you changed mindsets. You made fitness, aggression, and pride in whites the new standard.”

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals said“We weren't ready for this.”





