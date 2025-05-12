Young Talents Dazzle At Arts Olimpia 2025

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Arts Olimpia 2025 Art and Dance Competition has taken place at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater, Azernews reports.

The art and dance competition was co-organised by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association.

More than two thousand young talents from Baku, Sumgait, Agdash, Agdam, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Oguz, Shaki, Goranboy and other parts of the country took part in this creative marathon.

For two days, talented participants demonstrated their skills in various nominations: folk and classical musical instruments, vocals, choreography, fine arts and artistic reading.

The winners were solemnly awarded by the chairman of the Azerbaijan Youth Union, Zakir Aliyev, who noted in his speech:

"I congratulate all the winners! I wish them new achievements and creative heights. We are waiting for representatives of other countries at the next international competitions and hope to see teams that worthily represent Azerbaijan on the world stage. I am sure that our participants will be able to honourably represent our culture in any corner of the planet."

The President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association, Aziz Azizov, emphasised the importance of such competitions for nurturing children's interest in culture, developing creative thinking and supporting young talents.

"We are sincerely glad that we can serve as a bridge between the young generations and the world of art. This is where cultural dialogue is born, new names are revealed, and the connection between art and youth is strengthened."

Aziz Azizov expressed deep gratitude to all the participants, artistic directors and 19 jury members, who, according to him, "worked selflessly, choosing the best with great taste and fairness."

The fight for the prizes was truly intense - each appearance on stage turned into a revelation, where the voice, dance and brush spoke for the heart of the performer.

Among the winners of the competition were: Children's Music School No. 1 named after Gabil Aliyev (Agdash), the Arts Gymnasium at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Children's Music School named after Jabbar Garyagdyoglu (Aghdam), as well as the art school of the village of Duzgyshlag (Goranboy). In the choreography category, the Qaval and Grasiya IK teams showed themselves brightly.

Media partners of the events are Az,Trend, Day, and Milli.