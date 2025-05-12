403
Egyptian FM Discuss With Omani, Iranian Counterparts Nuclear File Negotiations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 12 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Badr Abdul-Atti discussed with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and Omani counterpart Badr Al-Busaidi on Monday the latest regional developments, particularly the details of the fourth round of talks on the nuclear file.
The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release that this came during two phone calls made by Minister Abdul-Atti with the foreign ministers. During the calls, they discussed the fourth round of indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran on the Iranian nuclear file, which was hosted in Muscat yesterday. He was briefed on the latest developments between the two sides.
Minister Abdul-Atti praised the commitment of both the American and Iranian sides to continue the diplomatic path and the Omani mediation efforts in this context.
He reiterated Egypt's full support for initiatives aimed at reaching peaceful solutions through dialogue and diplomatic channels, expressing hope that these negotiations would help bridge differences, contribute to de-escalation, and support security and stability in the area.
The statement added that Minister Abdul-Atti exchanged views with US President's envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, regarding the American-Iranian negotiations and developments in both Gaza and Ukraine. (end)
