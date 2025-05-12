Gargash Motors Launches AION And HYPTEC In The UAE As It Reimagines Tomorrow's Electric Mobility

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Gargash Motors, one of the leading car distributors in the UAE, has officially launched AION and HYPTEC, GAC Motor's next-generation electric vehicle brands, marking a bold step forward in the nation's journey toward sustainable mobility.

The high-profile launch event, held on May 8 at the EXPO Dubai Exhibition Centre, brought together dignitaries, media, and industry leaders for an exclusive unveiling of GAC Motor's most advanced EV lineup to date - featuring the AION ES, HYPTEC HT, and a preview of the HYPTEC SSR electric supercar.

As a global leader in intelligent mobility, GAC Motor continues to push the boundaries of automotive innovation. Backed by the GAC Group's“Smart Mobility 2027” vision, the company is pioneering advanced electric platforms, AI-powered cockpit systems, and next-generation connectivity features. Recognized as one of the world's Top 10 Global Intelligent Vehicle Brands, GAC Motor blends technology, design, and sustainability to shape the future of mobility across global markets.

With this launch, Gargash Motors reinforces its commitment to shaping the UAE's electric mobility landscape, aligning with the country's broader sustainability goals and innovation-driven transport strategy.

AION – Everyday Electric Mobility

AION is designed to make smart, sustainable driving accessible without compromise. The AION ES, powered by a 55.2 kWh battery, delivers 100 kW of power and a range of up to 442 km*. It supports 800V fast charging for added convenience and includes advanced driver assistance systems.

Available from AED 99,900, the AION ES comes with an 8-year warranty and a bold palette of colors including Pure White, Glamor Black, Ultra-fast Silver, and Holographic Silver.

HYPTEC – Luxury EV Performance

Positioned at the intersection of power and luxury, HYPTEC redefines high-performance electric driving. The HYPTEC HT, available in Elite and Ultra trims (featuring signature Gullwing Doors), boasts a 72.7 kWh battery delivering 180 kW of

power and a range of up to 510 km*. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds.

Inside, it features Nappa leather seating, a 14.6-inch HD central touchscreen, Dolby Atmos audio, massage seats, and an array of intelligent driving and comfort features.

The HYPTEC HT is available from AED 177,900 with an 8-year warranty and color options including Black, White, Silver, Orange, and Dark Red.

HYPTEC SSR – The Future of Electric Supercars

The HYPTEC SSR showcases peak EV engineering. Built on a 900V SiC platform with a tri-motor AWD configuration, the SSR delivers 1,225 hp and 12,000 Nm of torque - accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.9 seconds (Ultimate Track variant).

With a lightweight carbon fiber body, active aerodynamics, and AI-integrated dual-display cockpit, the SSR represents the cutting edge of electric performance. It offers a range of 506 km* (CLTC) from a 74.7 kWh battery.

Digital Innovation: GAC Customer Mobile App

Coinciding with the launch, Gargash Motors introduced the GAC Customer App, offering users multi-language support and seamless digital control of their vehicle - from remote functions such as starting the car to performance tracking, service booking, and accessing key ownership resources.

Morgan Sunderland, General Manager of Gargash Motors GAC, commented:

“We're proud to bring AION and HYPTEC to the UAE at a pivotal moment in the region's shift to smarter, cleaner mobility. These brands deliver both accessibility and aspiration, combining range, performance, and advanced technology in one dynamic package. This launch reflects our commitment to accelerating the UAE's EV transformation while delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

Mark Zhang, General Manager of GAC Motor International Middle East, added:

“The UAE is a natural home for innovation, and the introduction of AION and HYPTEC here is a testament to our belief in this market. These brands embody GAC's commitment to smart, stylish, and sustainable mobility - supported by a seamless digital ecosystem that enhances every stage of the customer journey.”

*Actual range may vary based on driving conditions, usage, and other external factors. Figures based on CLTC (China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle) standards.