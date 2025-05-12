Best Royalty-Free Music (2025): Epidemic Sound Named Top Soundtracking Platform By Expert Consumers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Epidemic Sound has been recognized as the top music provider of 2025 by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an increasingly competitive digital landscape where audio-visual content drives brand engagement and online visibility, soundtracking platform Epidemic Sound has been recognized as the top music provider of 2025 by Expert Consumers, an independent publication that reviews tools for digital creators and businesses.

Epidemic Sound - boasts an expansive catalog of high-quality music and sound effects, offering advanced soundtracking tools and licensing solutions for content creators, marketing professionals, production teams, and enterprise-level users worldwide.

Expert Consumers highlights the growing role of music in modern content strategies, whether in branded videos, social campaigns, live streams, or podcasts. As more businesses and creators turn to digital storytelling, demand for music that is easy to license, safe to monetize, and curated to fit specific moods and themes continues to rise. Epidemic Sound addresses this need with a comprehensive solution that combines simplicity, scalability, and creative flexibility.

Epidemic Sound's model is built around a subscription-based structure that offers unlimited downloads and global usage rights on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and podcast channels. Through its direct licensing system, all rights are included, allowing users to publish and monetize their content worry-free, without dealing with copyright worries or takedown issues. All content published during an active subscription remains covered indefinitely.

Its music catalog features over 50,000 tracks, categorized by genre, mood, and theme, and supports searches by lyrical content, allowing creators to find and apply music that fits their specific storytelling goals. From upbeat pop and electronic tracks to ambient scores, jazz, funk, and lo-fi instrumentals, the collection is curated to support a wide range of creative projects. Mood filters help users discover tracks that evoke emotions such as hopeful, cinematic, relaxed, mysterious, or sentimental, saving time and enhancing production quality.

The Creator Plan , starting at $5.99 per month (billed monthly), is intended for individual creators and includes unlimited downloads, social and web licensing, and monetization for one channel per platform.



The Pro Plan , starting at $11.99 per month (billed monthly), is geared toward freelancers, professionals, and businesses producing content for commercial use, including digital ads and client projects. It includes licensing for business use, up to three monetized channels per platform, and access to voiceover tools with monthly credits.

The Enterprise Plan is tailored for large teams and agencies. It includes everything in the Commercial Plan along with licensing for television, film, offline events, curated music recommendations, and multi-seat access. Pricing for this plan is customized and available upon request.



Epidemic Sound has also developed and integrated AI-powered features into its platform, such as instant voiceover tools and personalized music recommendations, helping users save time and create more dynamic audio-visual experiences.

From an industry standpoint, the importance of legally licensed music has grown significantly as social and video platforms implement stricter copyright enforcement policies. Content creators, brands, and production houses are increasingly seeking licensing partners that offer ease of use, legal security, and a world-class music selection without the overhead of managing complex rights.

The platform's commitment to fairness also extends to its network of music artists, who are compensated directly, via a 50/50 music streaming royalty split , and the company's Soundtrack Bonus system. This model supports a sustainable relationship between artists and content creators, allowing music to be used in ways that are both ethical and impactful.

With creative industries continuing to shift toward remote, flexible, and scalable content production, services like Epidemic Sound offer a streamlined approach to licensing that keeps pace with the needs of both solo creators and large production teams.

