403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar’S Luxury 747 To Trump Tests Legal Limits Of Presidential Gifts
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Trump administration finalized plans to accept a Boeing 747-8 aircraft from Qatar's royal family, valued at $400 million, for use as an interim Air Force One.
The jet will later transfer to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation, enabling private post-presidency access. Sources confirm the arrangement avoids direct personal gifting by routing the aircraft through the Department of Defense first.
Qatar's customized 747-8 features a 5,179-square-foot cabin with gold accents, silk upholstery, and a master bedroom suite. The 13-year-old plane requires retrofitting by defense contractor L3Harris.
The company secured a $24.3 million initial contract for communications and security upgrades. Modifications include installing encrypted AN/ARC-210 radio systems and reinforcing structural components at L3Harris' Texas facility.
The accelerated timeline targets September 2025 for operational readiness, compressing a typical 18-month process into 16 months. Boeing's delays on two new $3.9 billion Air Force One jets, now projected for 2027, prompted the stopgap measure.
President Trump criticized Boeing's timeline publicly, citing“no justification” for setbacks exacerbated by COVID-19 and technical challenges.
Qatar Jet Acquisition Sparks Legal and Ethical Debates
The Qatar jet's acquisition sidesteps further delays but introduces legal scrutiny under the Constitution's Emoluments Clause, which bars federal officials from accepting foreign gifts without congressional approval.
White House lawyers argue the transaction complies because the Defense Department temporarily holds ownership. Critics counter that funneling the jet to Trump's foundation creates a backchannel for foreign influence.
Senate Democrats labeled the deal“premium foreign influence with extra legroom,” while ethics experts warn it sets a precedent for private benefit from state assets.
Qatar's government initially called reports“inaccurate” but acknowledged ongoing discussions. The Gulf nation seeks stronger U.S. ties amid regional tensions, aligning with Trump's Middle East policy priorities.
Meanwhile, Trump's Truth Social posts frame the gift as taxpayer savings, accusing opponents of politicizing a“transparent transaction.” The retrofitted jet will lack full Air Force One capabilities but address immediate needs.
L3Harris anticipates $150 million in follow-on contracts for maintenance, leveraging its Waco facility's secure testing infrastructure. Boeing retains its VC-25B program despite $2.5 billion losses, reflecting strained yet enduring government partnerships.
This arrangement underscores unresolved tensions between executive authority and constitutional safeguards, testing legal interpretations of personal versus public benefit in high-value diplomatic exchanges.
The jet will later transfer to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation, enabling private post-presidency access. Sources confirm the arrangement avoids direct personal gifting by routing the aircraft through the Department of Defense first.
Qatar's customized 747-8 features a 5,179-square-foot cabin with gold accents, silk upholstery, and a master bedroom suite. The 13-year-old plane requires retrofitting by defense contractor L3Harris.
The company secured a $24.3 million initial contract for communications and security upgrades. Modifications include installing encrypted AN/ARC-210 radio systems and reinforcing structural components at L3Harris' Texas facility.
The accelerated timeline targets September 2025 for operational readiness, compressing a typical 18-month process into 16 months. Boeing's delays on two new $3.9 billion Air Force One jets, now projected for 2027, prompted the stopgap measure.
President Trump criticized Boeing's timeline publicly, citing“no justification” for setbacks exacerbated by COVID-19 and technical challenges.
Qatar Jet Acquisition Sparks Legal and Ethical Debates
The Qatar jet's acquisition sidesteps further delays but introduces legal scrutiny under the Constitution's Emoluments Clause, which bars federal officials from accepting foreign gifts without congressional approval.
White House lawyers argue the transaction complies because the Defense Department temporarily holds ownership. Critics counter that funneling the jet to Trump's foundation creates a backchannel for foreign influence.
Senate Democrats labeled the deal“premium foreign influence with extra legroom,” while ethics experts warn it sets a precedent for private benefit from state assets.
Qatar's government initially called reports“inaccurate” but acknowledged ongoing discussions. The Gulf nation seeks stronger U.S. ties amid regional tensions, aligning with Trump's Middle East policy priorities.
Meanwhile, Trump's Truth Social posts frame the gift as taxpayer savings, accusing opponents of politicizing a“transparent transaction.” The retrofitted jet will lack full Air Force One capabilities but address immediate needs.
L3Harris anticipates $150 million in follow-on contracts for maintenance, leveraging its Waco facility's secure testing infrastructure. Boeing retains its VC-25B program despite $2.5 billion losses, reflecting strained yet enduring government partnerships.
This arrangement underscores unresolved tensions between executive authority and constitutional safeguards, testing legal interpretations of personal versus public benefit in high-value diplomatic exchanges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment