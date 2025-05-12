AI Agents Market Report 2025: Ready To Deploy AI Agents Capture Market Share, Customize Solutions On The Rise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global AI agents market is projected to surge from USD 5.29 billion in 2023 to USD 216.8 billion by 2035, exhibiting a CAGR of 40.15%. Key applications include customer service, healthcare, and multi-agent systems. Geographically, North America currently holds the largest share.

AI Agents Market: Growth and Trends

Artificial intelligence (AI) agents are software entities that operate autonomously or semi-autonomously to carry out certain tasks or roles in a digital setting. They utilize AI techniques like machine learning, natural language processing, and decision-making algorithms to function independently or alongside other agents and systems. Notably, the AI agents market is witnessing growth, owing to the significant improvements in natural language processing (NLP) applications, which enhance the capability of AI agents to comprehend and generate human language, facilitating more advanced interactions with users. As organizations increasingly adopt AI-driven automation to boost their operational efficiency, AI agents are becoming vital tools across multiple sectors, including customer service, healthcare, and finance.

Furthermore, it is important to note that the growth of the market is also driven by the increasing need for highly personalized experience and the integration of AI agents into business processes. Companies are choosing to implement AI agents to optimize operations, lower costs, and improve customer engagement through tailored interactions.

Moreover, the rise of specialized virtual assistants designed for specific industries offers opportunities for growth, as these agents can meet tailored needs within sectors such as legal and healthcare.

Driven by the growing adoption of automation to increase the operational efficiency of the companies, along with rising demand for personalized customer experiences, the global AI agents market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period.

AI Agents Market: Research Coverage

The report on the AI agents market features insights on various sections, including:



Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the AI agents market, focusing on key market segments, including type of agent system, areas of application, type of agent role, type of technology, type of product, company size, geographical regions.

Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the AI agents market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure.

Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the AI agents market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, AI agents portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Megatrends: An evaluation of ongoing megatrends in AI agents industry.

Patent Analysis: An insightful analysis of patents filed / granted in the AI agents domain, based on relevant parameters, including type of patent, patent publication year, patent age and leading players.

Recent Developments: An overview of the recent developments made in the AI agents market, along with analysis based on relevant parameters, including year of initiative, type of initiative, geographical distribution and most active players.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis : An analysis of five competitive forces prevailing in the AI agents market, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors. SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

