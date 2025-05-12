Katara Receives 1,500 Submissions For Short Story Competition From 32 Nations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation -Katara announced that it has received 1,500 submissions for the Katara Short Story Competition from 32 countries, including 19 Arab nations and 13 foreign countries.

Of these, 1,473 entries were from Arab countries, while 27 were from non-Arab nations.

Submissions from Egypt and Sudan topped the entry list, with a combined total of 612 entries, followed by contributions from the Levant and Iraq, which accounted for approximately 412 entries.

The Maghreb region ranked third with 296 submissions, while entries from the Arab Gulf states came in fourth with around 153 contributions. Meanwhile, submissions from non-Arab countries totaled 27 entries.

Katara has designated three awards for the competition, with the first prize valued at QR 15,000, the second prize set at QR 12,000, and the third prize estimated at approximately QR 10,000.

The contest is open to writers of both genders, with no age restrictions, provided that each participant submits only one short story.

Katara Publishing House is entitled to publish the winning entries, with the act of submission constituting the writer's full and final consent to publication in the event of selection.

Among the stipulated conditions of the competition is that the short story must not be fewer than 1,500 words and must not exceed 5,000 words.

The submission must be an original short story composed in Modern Standard Arabic, written in linguistically sound form, free of spelling errors, with proper application of punctuation marks.