Moscow reveals specifics of great precision hit on Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry has revealed that it carried out a large-scale overnight strike on Ukraine, targeting key components of Kiev’s military infrastructure and defense industry. In a statement released Thursday, the ministry said the operation involved long-range, high-precision missiles launched from land and sea, as well as drones.
According to Moscow, the strikes were aimed at disrupting Ukraine’s aviation, missile, and space sectors, along with facilities producing heavy machinery, armored vehicles, rocket fuel, and gunpowder. The ministry confirmed that “all intended targets were successfully hit.”
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated that the assault involved approximately 70 missiles and nearly 150 drones. He reported that nine people were killed in the capital, with more than 80 others injured across the country.
Earlier in the day, Ukrainian officials said multiple regions were struck, with Kiev suffering the most severe damage. Ukraine’s emergency services reported several fires in the capital and damage to garages, an administrative building, and non-residential properties.
Industrial facilities in Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk Region, and Kharkov were also hit, though local authorities did not disclose specifics. Ukraine’s national railway company, Ukrzaliznytsia, confirmed damage to tracks and administrative buildings in the Kiev and Kharkov areas.
Russia reiterated that its military operations are solely focused on Ukraine’s defense infrastructure and are not intended to harm civilian facilities.
