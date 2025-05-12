403
Moscow reports great Ukrainian drone raid on Crimea repelled
(MENAFN) Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday that its forces intercepted 87 Ukrainian drones during an overnight assault, with nearly half of them targeting Crimea. According to the statement, 45 drones were shot down over the peninsula, while the rest were intercepted across several other regions, including ten each in Belgorod and Kursk, eight in Voronezh, and four each in Bryansk, Lipetsk, and Nizhny Novgorod. Two drones were reportedly downed near Moscow. The ministry did not mention any resulting damage or casualties.
Crimea, which was incorporated into Russia following a 2014 referendum after Ukraine’s Western-backed political upheaval, hosts Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and has remained a key target in the ongoing conflict. Moscow accuses Ukraine of striking civilian infrastructure on the peninsula, including the strategic bridge connecting Crimea to the Russian mainland.
Meanwhile, Crimea remains a major sticking point in proposed negotiations to resolve the conflict. Reports indicate that former U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan includes U.S. recognition of Crimea as Russian and a pledge to keep Ukraine out of NATO—conditions strongly opposed by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Zelensky’s refusal to consider such terms has reportedly frustrated Washington, with Trump accusing him of obstructing peace efforts by insisting on reclaiming territory lost years ago.
