Nikita Goldin, a Russian military correspondent severely injured in a Ukrainian rocket attack last month, has died in a Moscow hospital, according to the Defense Ministry’s Zvezda TV channel where he worked. The incident, which occurred in the Lugansk People’s Republic, also claimed the lives of two of his colleagues and their driver.Goldin sustained critical head injuries when their vehicle was hit by a US-supplied HIMARS rocket system. The attack also killed Izvestia journalist Aleksandr Fedorchak, Zvezda cameraman Andrey Panov, and their driver, Aleksandr Sirkeli. In a separate incident on the same day, TASS reporter Mikhail Skuratov was wounded by shrapnel while reporting in Russia’s Kursk Region.Originally from Pskov, Goldin was once a promising taekwondo athlete before transitioning to a military career and later joining Zvezda in 2024.Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the targeting of Russian journalists, calling it further proof of what she described as the Ukrainian government’s “terrorist and savage” behavior. She accused Ukrainian forces of deliberately attacking civilian media personnel and criticized international organizations for turning a blind eye to the deaths of Russian journalists for political reasons.

